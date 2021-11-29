Pakistanis authorize India’s aid to Afghanistan with a rider | World news





Pakistan has tied its decision to allow India to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicine as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on the condition that the relief supplies be transported by Pakistani trucks, said Monday. people familiar with the matter.

Officials from both sides are engaged in talks to find a solution to the impasse, especially in view of the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the above-mentioned people said on condition of anonymity.

The Indian side wants to use their own trucks because they want to ensure that the aid reaches the Afghan people directly without being diverted in any way. The Indian side is also considering that aid will only be distributed through the UN, the people said.

India offered to ship wheat and life-saving medicine to the Afghan people via Pakistani soil on October 7 and did not receive a response from the Pakistani government until November 24. the use of Pakistani trucks, but declined to go into details.

It is understood that the Pakistani side is also requesting shipping charges from India for the use of their trucks.

Residents said the process of unloading and loading relief supplies at the Wagah land border post would add to the logistical challenges associated with transporting goods.

The Indian side has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that there should be unhindered and unimpeded access to Afghanistan for relief supplies and that the United Nations should play a central role in humanitarian efforts.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi made it clear at a press briefing on Friday that Pakistan should not place any conditions on sending humanitarian aid.

It was about humanitarian access to Afghanistan for the delivery of the 50,000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicines that we are providing to the Afghan people, he said.

We are also working on the modalities with the Pakistani side. We believe that humanitarian aid should not be subject to conditions, he added.

A joint communiqué issued on Friday after a meeting of foreign ministers of the Russia-India-China (RIC) mechanism called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian aid to be provided to Afghanistan in view of the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

Pakistan has long opposed bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan via the Wagah land border post. It allowed the former Afghan government to export goods to India via the passage but banned all transport of Indian goods on the Afghan side.

There are currently no flights between India and Afghanistan, and transporting materials through Pakistan was seen as the fastest way to deliver aid to the Afghan people, who are struggling with food shortages.

Pakistan had recently declared that it would allow the transport of Indian wheat and medicines through the Wagah border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes and as a sign of goodwill towards the Afghan people.

Even a Taliban delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who recently visited Islamabad, had raised the issue of permission to ship wheat with senior Pakistani leaders.

The UN has warned that up to 23 million Afghans will be in crisis or emergency food insecurity as winter approaches. Ten of the eleven most densely populated urban areas in Afghanistan are predicted to be at levels of emergency food insecurity.

