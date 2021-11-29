Boris Johnson under pressure to bring work home and introduce 8-day quarantine for ALL arrivals in UK

BORIS Johnson is under pressure today to bring work home and introduce an eight-day travel quarantine for ALL UK arrivals.

Scottish and Welsh Prime Ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford have joined forces to call for more emergency action to tackle the new strain that is spreading in the UK.

2 Sturgeon calls on Boris to tighten isolation rules Credit: Getty

They demanded an urgent Cobra meeting today – and an additional quarantine for travelers entering the country.

Scots are already being told to work from home for the time being, putting pressure on the Prime Minister to implement a similar move.

But that advice was never completely lifted in Scotland anyway.

Starting tomorrow, all inbound travelers must take a day 2 PCR test and self-isolate until they come back under the new crackdown rules.

And Foreign Minister Liz Truss said the right thing to do is to keep the border open as much as possible.

But the couple are urging him to go further by forcing people to also take an eighth-day test and self-isolate until it comes back negative.

And they want guarantees that the UK Treasury will shell out extra money for holidays and other business assistance programs – in case they should close.

Their letter to the Prime Minister said: “The emergence of Omicron poses a potential threat to the UK. It is clear that the strain is already there and that it appears to be highly transmissible.

Read our live blog on the Omicron variant for the latest news

“We must work collectively and effectively as a Four Nations to take all reasonable steps to control the entry of the virus into the country and then to limit its spread.”

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford said a joint UK approach warranted an emergency Cobra meeting “as soon as possible”.

On their main demand for stricter travel rules, they said: “We believe the reinstatement of the day 8 PCR test requirement for travelers arriving in the UK alongside the already day 2 requirement. advertised, and thus requiring isolation for that entire period is now necessary.

“The public health advice is unequivocal that this is the best and the safest.”

While each decentralized government is responsible for health care and has therefore responded to the pandemic separately, the travel rules have been broadly similar.

However, it came after Scottish health chief John Swinney earlier said it was likely the virus was already circulating in the community – as the variant was found in those who have not recently traveled to Africa. from the south, where it is thought to have come from.

The leaders also took out their begging bowls to demand additional money from the UK government coffers.

They asked Rishi Sunak to fund leave payments for Scottish and Welsh businesses in the event of closure.

Opening old battle lines, they said: “We don’t want to be again in a position where our public health interventions are negatively affected by a lack of financial support, but can be activated if necessary for England . “

Earlier today, the foreign minister also intervened, saying it was important to “keep travel routes open where possible” for the sake of the economy, rather than enforcing bans general to foreign travelers.

Israel and Japan have taken the decision to ban all foreign visitors from entering their countries since the emergence of the variant, while Britain has chosen to add 10 southern African countries to its list. quarantine.

Liz Truss, speaking at a press briefing with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Foreign Ministry, told the Palestinian Authority news agency: “Regarding the variant, we took very quick action to put countries on the red list first. where it is a risk, but also to take household precautions.

“We don’t have all the information on this new variant yet, but it’s only fair that we take these precautionary measures while we investigate further.

“And it’s important to make sure that we keep travel routes open where possible, especially to make sure our economy remains strong, while taking the necessary steps.

“We have the right balance. “

New rules to try to fight the new variant of Covid will arrive tomorrow.

It includes mandatory masks for public transport, shops and common areas of secondary schools.

But they are still not mandatory in classrooms, pubs, or other indoor environments.

Ministers said they were trying to strike a balance and had no evidence yet on how this could affect hospitalizations and deaths.

2 Sturgeon said she wanted eighth day testing and more isolation Credit: Alamy

Britain will be first country in the world to beat Covid, ex-Vaccines minister says