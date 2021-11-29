Korpri’s 50th anniversary, Jokowi reminds ASN to serve the community without complications





JAKARTA, iNews.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants the state apparatus of the Indonesian Civil Service Corps (Korpri) to turn into a better leadership in providing services to the community. One of them is related to service. Jokowi reminded each state apparatus to strengthen integrity and not to create a bureaucracy that would make it difficult for the community. “Build and strengthen the integrity of the apparatus, create a more transparent and accountable bureaucracy. Don’t complicate matters, take illegal charges and burden the community. Build a clean government free from corruption, collusion and nepotism (KKN), ”Jokowi said at Korpri’s 50th anniversary commemoration virtually on Monday (11/29/2021). The Head of State wants the device to make breakthroughs and innovations constantly. In this era of digitization, adjustments are needed to facilitate service to the community. Then, Jokowi also recalled the importance of intersectoral collaboration. “Continuously making breakthroughs and innovations. Change the mindset of the way of thinking, the way of working, avoiding inefficiency, complexity, only those problems that can not be solved by one sector. For this reason, each service, ministry and institution must collaborate between organizations, between regions, in an interdisciplinary, inter-professional manner, applying online administration to increase the speed and credibility of the service ”, he said. declared. Additionally, Jokowi also asked Korpri members to have the same core value of providing the best service to the community. “Stick to the core values ​​of the civil state apparatus. Service orientation is responsible, competent, harmonious, loyal, adaptive and collaborative,” he said. Dua also ordered that the state apparatus continue to be the glue of national unity and integrity. “Maintain the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, Pancasila, the constitution and Bhineka Tunggal Ika. Establish strong cooperation with all components of the nation to jointly achieve the advanced Indonesia we aspire to,” Jokowi said . For information, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wished a happy 50th birthday to the Indonesian Civil Service Corps (Korpri). The head of state hopes that Korpri will become a strong, professional and innovative servant of the state. Korpri is an organization in Indonesia whose members are civil servants, employees of BUMN, BUMD and its subsidiaries, and village government officials. Based on Presidential Decree No. 82/1971, Korpri was established on November 29, 1971. Korpri became the only forum to bring together and develop all employees of the Republic of Indonesia. Editor: Muhammad Fida Ul Haq Share articles: To share To share





