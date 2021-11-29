Pakistani model poses in Kartarpur Gurudwara without covering her head, Sikhs outraged





A Pakistani model has sparked controversy with her “bareheaded” photos taken at the premises of Kartarpur Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The owner of an online clothing store named Mannat in Pakistan posted several photos of the model’s photoshoot on the social media account as an advertisement for the clothing brand. The Pakistani woman in the photos was seen posing in front of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib wearing a red salwar costume where her head was uncovered.

It should be noted here that both men and women are required to cover their heads when visiting a Gurudwara.

The Sikh community criticized the advertisement and said the photos of the Pakistani model posing “bareheaded” with her back to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib hurt the feelings of the religious community.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa has demanded strict measures against those who misbehave in minority religious places in Pakistan. He said the model posing without covering her head inside Gurudwara premises amounted to a “beadbi” or a sacrilege.

@ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan! @ANI @republic https://t.co/6pjmnoKHXt pic.twitter.com/fMUKRFAOxs

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 29, 2021

He said, “Such petty behavior in Shri Kartarpur Sahib, the religious place of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is ‘disrespectful’. Take Strict Measures Against Misbehaving in Minority Religious Places in Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan We cannot tolerate this rudeness at all! @ANI @ republic ”

Paramjit Singh Sarna, former chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee, called the incident “highly reprehensible” and said it had seriously hurt the feelings of the Sikh community. he said, “Instructions should be placed in Urdu and English to cover the head and not show the back to the holy place. Sources also suggest that the Project Management Unit (PMU) in Pakistan which controls the affairs of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib charged money for photo ops at the religious venue.

The model and her team apologize

A member of the team who posted the photos of the Pakistani model posted a video message after the controversy and apologized after the backlash.

Video message from mannat clothing owner regarding #KartarpurSahib Shoot pic.twitter.com/9KX1asBkYd

Karam Ellahi Gondal (aramkaramgondal) November 29, 2021

He said: “We had no direct connection to the post as we hadn’t asked anyone to do such a photo shoot, it was a blogger collaboration because of which we made the mistake. We will keep this in mind and do our best not to repeat this in the future.

The model apologized for the photos posted on her account and said the photos were not part of any photoshoot. She said: “Recently I posted a photo on Instagram that wasn’t even part of a shoot or anything. I just went to Kartarpur to learn more about the history and get to know the Sikh community. . It was not done to hurt anyone’s feelings or anything for that matter. However, if I hurt someone or they think I don’t respect their culture. am sorry.”

Notably, online clothing store Mannat also apologized for the incident and said, “The photos posted to our accounts are NOT part of a shoot by Mannat Clothing. These photos were provided to us by a third party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress. Please note that Mannat has absolutely NO role in deciding how and where the photos were taken. However, we accept our error that we should not have posted this content and apologize to everyone who was offended by this.

The clothing brand added that it had removed the said images from its social media accounts.

