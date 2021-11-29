Has Pakistan done to grow in stature?





Prepare to be enlightened by the genius Immi

NOTE: Ladies and Gentlemen, I have no more dignitaries I would like to write letters to, so I am starting a new series. It will always be satirical, the only thing I know of. As you might have guessed, I try to find humor in most, if not all, situations. Some of you called him a lot of other names, some not so nice and some outrageously funny (the author was drunk while writing was my favorite). I admit that I have 5-10 things that I enjoy in life and that drinking and writing are there in those 10 things. Sometimes I did the two together (drink and write). The results were hilarious! That said, welcome to the new series, The K File.

In order for a country to prosper, there are certain things that are necessary. In fact, I heard that the current Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan Niazi, is writing a book called Immi Days: Domestic Economic Prosperity In 30-Days. Yeah, I know! I was shocked too! Can he write? Anyway, someone sent me the preface to the book and I thought you should read it with me and prepare to be enlightened by genius, this is Immi !! (Read as: Why should I be the only one in pain?) Anyway, here it is:

EDUCATION:

For a country to prosper, it needs above all an educational policy. My parents stressed the need for a good education. When I couldn’t find any local educational institutions that could harness my immense intelligence, I decided to apply to Oxford and Cambridge. The idea was that if I was going to be turned down by an educational institution, it had to be an elite institution. Believe me, when I say I was shocked to learn that I was accepted by Oxford (not to be confused with the Oxford Jamie Milia Madrasa in Islamabad, but the one in England, right next to the Germany and Japan) !! I had already learned that my Maadr-e-Watan (homeland) needed excellent economists for a good future, so I decided to specialize in economics.

Over the next 4 years, apart from playing cricket (a sport I played so as not to miss Pakistan) and dating or two with girls, I focused on my studies and got very high scores. My teachers were very impressed with my geography and my economic knowledge; the same knowledge that I use today to bring my country to economic prosperity and parity with countries like the United States (in my opinion, India is not a country that I would like to emulate because I consider their business model as defective).

I promised at that time that I would ensure that my country has world-class educational institutions for higher education; we call them IIT – Islamia Institute of Technology, an education giant whose model was copied by India when the IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) was started. The curriculum, as I suspected, was a bit different in institutions in India, with an excessive emphasis on areas unrelated to daily life; IITs in my country offered degrees in real life necessities (BAM, Bachelors in Arms Manufacturing, BBM – Bachelors in Bomb Making, BSA – Bachelors in Suicide Attacks [there is no Masters level in this – for obvious reasons] and many other technical diplomas). The IITs in Pakistan have now been renamed Madrasas, to avoid confusion with the IITs in India, and are still involved in the actual education of every Pakistani citizen. They are now world famous and attract students from other countries, generating income for the country.

Education in these world famous madrasas makes students very tolerant. Students learn to tolerate minorities as long as minorities become part of the majority and in order to come up with any kind of valid policy we need to understand what our clergy define as education. Just as America and the West are ruled by church and seminaries, Pakistan is ruled by Islamic scholars and madrasas.

Education just like Western countries which ensure the safety of other religions, the government of Pakistan ensures that other religions (Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism) are protected. Unlike India, where minorities are at risk, Pakistan’s constitution allows minorities to be elected to positions of power, including the highest positions in the country (unfortunately none of the minorities have been qualified account given strict educational requirements).

ECONOMY:

It must be remembered that for an autonomous country, the most important aspect that emphasizes the word, autonomous, is a booming economy. Pakistan has fully utilized one of the basic tenets that define the real estate industry. That is, Location-Location-Location. We are so well placed that NO COUNTRY IN THE WORLD can ignore us. France and the rest of the EU). Our economy has been called an artificial economy, with over-reliance on grants and soft loans from various Western countries. THIS IS ABSOLUTELY FALSE! We had manufacturing units in our country which were responsible for a large part of our income. However, where billions of dollars are at stake, there is always a risk of mismanagement; This is exactly what happened.

In the late 1970s, when the now non-existent USSR invaded Afghanistan, an opportunity was created by our then allies, the United States. We had to mobilize forces and create a mujahedin force that would push back the USSR. This, in economic terms, is called supply and demand. The USSR helped create a demand for the mujahedin and we were more than willing to supply the population. At a price. That America was prepared to pay us. And did.

Some pseudo-economists keep throwing the Malthusian economy at me (Authors’ note: Malthusian economics states that the increase in food production is directly proportional to any growth in population) and claim that Pakistan is growing. is made fun of all economic theories. What they don’t understand is that, because the Malthusian economy doesn’t work with a complex country like mine, we follow a hybrid model (we took part of the Marxist economy and others of market socialism). While people wonder if this model or for that matter any model would work, I postulate that no economic theory has shown immediate results. People will hail me as an ECONOMIC GENIUS, ten years later.

FOREIGN POLICE:

In a globalized economy, a comprehensive foreign policy is necessary. Our foreign policy has always been well defined: we are friends of those who will help us survive. Until about 8 years ago, the United States was our friend and gave us huge sums of money. It has allowed our economy to float. We were doing better than India. And then Modi arrived. While claiming to be a globalist, he actually turned out to be a murderer! He is now murdering the people of my great country by starving them. It is removing Pakistani jobs in the Middle East and successfully removing our OIC friends from us.

In fact, I would go so far as to say that he is responsible for the transformation of the Organization of Islamic Countries into the Organization of Indian Colonies. Let’s be honest: what does Modi have that I don’t? I’m much more handsome than him, more popular than him, I have fan clubs all over the world and more women are pouncing on me. I am a legend who has more fans in India than anywhere else in the world. Now expect to take precedence over a small leader who cannot speak a word of English or behave with the necessary dignity (why would a PM kiss the president or PM of another country? is necessary that I bring). Also, when I speak people know that a real leader is speaking, whereas when Modi speaks it looks like someone begging for votes !!

I will continue my efforts to rid my country of corruption and bring this highly educated society to the fore in the eyes of the rest of the world.

God bless the USA.

