Turkish Erdogan announces he will visit the United Arab Emirates in February | Ap





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he plans to visit the United Arab Emirates in February as the two countries prepare to put years of strained relations behind them. The powerful crown prince of Abu Dhabi visited Ankara last week, making his first official trip to Turkey since 2012 and the highest-level visit by an Emirati official since relations between the two countries are at most low. Erdogan and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, seen as the de facto leader and force behind the UAE’s foreign policy stance, oversaw the signing of nearly a dozen cooperation agreements in the United Arab Emirates. during the visit, while a senior UAE official said the UAE has earmarked $ 10 billion for investments in Turkey. Erdogan told a group of reporters on his return from a trip to Turkmenistan on Sunday evening that the visit of the crown princes was in an almost family-friendly environment and hailed the visit as a defining step for the start of a new one. era between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Emirates. God willing, I will be returning to the UAE in February, Erdogan told reporters, adding that the foreign minister and the country’s intelligence chief would go before him to prepare the ground. His comments were reported by state agency Anadolu and other media on Monday. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have found themselves on opposing sides in regional conflicts, including a proxy conflict in Libya and disputes in the Gulf and Eastern Mediterranean. At the heart of their tensions was Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood in the region, which the UAE and other Arab countries see as a major national security threat that could upend their hereditary rule and hold over the country. decision making. Ankara, for its part, suspects the UAE of supporting a network led by a U.S.-based Turkish Muslim cleric whom Turkey accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016. The UAE is engaged in efforts to recalibrate its foreign policy following an unsuccessful attempt to isolate Qatar, another Gulf state, in 2017. Turkey is also trying to reestablish its frayed ties with regional powers, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, after finding itself increasingly isolated internationally. Erdogan told reporters on his plane that Turkey plans to reconcile with other regional powers, including Egypt and Israel, in the same way it does with the United Arab Emirates, and would re-appoint ambassadors. in these countries.

