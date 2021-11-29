



US organization seeking unexplained wealth order for Donald Trump’s Scottish properties denied petition by Outer House

Outer Chamber of the Court of Session

A US-based nonprofit that challenged Scottish ministers’ approach to making unexplained wealth orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 has had its application for judicial review denied by a judge of the outer chamber of the Court of session.

The Avaaz Foundation has sought declarants from the court with respect to both general matters and in particular a reference to a possible claim regarding the Scottish properties of former US President Donald Trump. Scottish ministers opposed the petition on the grounds that there was nothing wrong with their approach to UWOs.

The petition was heard by Lord Sandison. The applicant was represented by O’Neill QC and Welsh, lawyer, and the respondent by Crawford QC and Scullion, lawyer.

Operational decision

Under Section 396A of the 2002 Act, UWOs in Scotland are established by the Court of Session at the request of Scottish ministers. In February 2020, Green Party MP Patrick Harvie posed a question to the Scottish Parliament regarding the possibility of a UWO being wanted in connection with golf courses owned by President Trump in Scotland. The Prime Minister then wrote to Mr Harvie on July 16, 2020, advising him that any decision whether or not to seek a UWO was made “on behalf of the Scottish ministers by the Civil Recovery Unit (CRU) which reports to the Lord Advocate”.

In correspondence between the petitioner and an official in the Scottish Government’s Defense, Security and Cyber ​​Resilience Division, it was further stated that the decision whether or not to apply for a UWO was an operational decision for the CRU, who acted on the authority of the Scottish ministers. It was clarified that the role of the Lord Advocate in the process was strictly linked to his status as a Scottish Minister and not as a member of the Crown Office.

The applicant’s lawyer argued that the Scottish ministers did not understand their own role in relation to UWOs relating to politically exposed persons (PEPs) such as President Trump, and that the Lord Advocate could not be appointed as minister responsible for research for UWO. The provisions of the 2002 Act delimited particular functions to the Lord Advocate on the one hand and to the Scottish Ministers on the other, and such a delimitation would be made absurd if the Lord Advocate were appointed Minister responsible for the exercise of the Collective of Ministers. Scottish. functions.

In response, it was submitted to Scottish ministers that the wanted declarants had no basis in fact or law and would not resolve any disputes between the parties. Any statutory function conferred on Scottish Ministers as a whole could be exercised by any member of the Scottish Government and thus engage their collective responsibility.

Fundamental distinction

In his ruling, Lord Sandison noted: “While it is of course difficult, if not impossible, in a situation where the Lord Advocate has exercised the decision-making functions of ministers under Article 396D on their behalf, to s’ ensure that information on the case under consideration could be divided in a legally or factually effective manner so that part of it is known only to ministers and others only to the Lord Advocate , there is nothing in the law that requires such a division and no obvious reason to me why any need should be thought of in order to exist.

He went on to say: “A decision taken by the Lord Advocate on behalf of and as one of the ministers remains in law a decision of the ministers as a whole for which they collectively remain legally and politically responsible. Likewise, a decision taken by the Lord Advocate in the exercise of his retained functions is a decision for which he alone is responsible in this capacity. The fact that in fact the same person can take those decisions is not such as to call into question that fundamental distinction as regards their legal nature.

Questioning whether Scottish ministers were required to apply for a UWO when the requirements of the 2002 law were met, Lord Sandison added: interpreted as an obligation to apply in a particular set of circumstances. Rather, decisions to request a UWO in a particular case, or to pursue one of the other investigative mechanisms contemplated by POCA, or to take no relevant action, are left to ministers in the exercise of a wide range. discretionary power.

He concluded: “I want to make it clear that I express no opinion on whether the requirements of Section 396B of POCA were or appeared to be met in the case of President Trump, or on the issue of identification of the legal person. criteria which should have been applied had I had to answer this question during these proceedings. As we have already indicated, these questions did not arise in light of my opinion on the merits of the applicant’s legal arguments as to the nature of the power of ministers. “

The petition was therefore refused.

