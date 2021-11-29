China pledges to deliver 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to deliver one billion doses of Covid vaccine to Africa (File)

Dakar:

The Chinese president pledged to offer Africa one billion doses of the Covid vaccine on Monday, as the continent struggles to acquire enough vaccines to be vaccinated against the disease.

In a video link speech at a China-Africa summit near Dakar, the capital of Senegal, President Xi Jinping said his country would directly donate 600 million doses.

An additional 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites, which are sorely lacking in much of Africa.

Xi’s pledge comes at a forum between China and African states focusing on trade and security, among other issues, held in the town of Diamniadio, near the resort capital from Senegal.

China is investing heavily in Africa and is the continent’s largest trading partner with direct trade worth more than $ 200 billion in 2019, according to the Chinese Embassy in Dakar.

Beijing has also donated millions of doses of its locally produced Sinopharm vaccine to poor African countries since the start of the pandemic.

Critics, however, accuse China’s largesse of being part of a diplomatic offensive.

“We must continue to fight together against Covid,” Xi said at the summit. “We must prioritize the protection of our population and close the vaccination gap.”

Immunization rates in Africa are low compared to the rest of the world, with many states at the mercy of foreign donations due to the lack of local production facilities and the prohibitive costs of mass purchases.

The summit in Senegal follows a visit this month by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, amid growing rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

Blinken discussed strengthening local vaccine production sites with leaders during the visit and hinted at the sometimes tense nature of the continent’s deep relationship with China.

Last month, US President Joe Biden also announced vaccine donations to Africa, pledging 17 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-injection vaccine to the African Union.

Distrust of debt

At the forum, Senegalese Minister of Economy Amadou Hott told attendees that a change in trade relations with China was needed, away from projects funded by African governments that incur large debts.

“We need more equity investments,” he said, pushing Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in local businesses.

Beijing has often been accused of “debt trap diplomacy” due to the scale of its lending to developing countries in Africa and elsewhere, using its creditor status to obtain diplomatic and trade concessions.

Blinken, during his recent trip to Africa, referred to the accusations without explicitly naming China, saying in a speech in Nigeria that Africans have “been wary of the strings” that often accompany engagement abroad. “

But China dismisses the accusations.

Wu Peng, head of the Africa department of China’s Foreign Ministry, told a press conference in Beijing on Friday that the “debt trap” accusations were a cliché.

China takes debt sustainability seriously, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Peng added that a general lack of financing is holding back Africa’s development, rather than unmanageable debt.

