Trump challenges editors to debate big lies on live TV

Former President Donald Trump is about to fight. Specifically, a televised debate with anyone seemingly important to a debate “that the 2020 elections have been rigged and stolen”.

Cynics will see this as a naked game for attention and a way to amplify his baseless claims that his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 general election was only the result of a massive, coordinated conspiracy. .

“I am ready to challenge the heads of the various newspapers or even the politicians of the far left, who have perpetuated the real big lie, which are electoral irregularities and frauds on a massive and determining scale,” he wrote. . “This includes members of the very partisan Unselect Committee of Democrats who refuse to delve into what caused the January 6 protest, which was the false election results!” “

Trump took up the challenge in a statement Sunday night sent via his Save America PAC newsletter, which has become his go-to communications platform since launching Twitter.

Trump recently limited his TV appearances to the super-friendly sort of pro-Trump opinion media that would never challenge the former president on anything. These appearances have become largely predictable and the same kind of heated content we’ve seen for years.

Trump seems to understand that there is a good chance this kind of event will happen, adding, “I’m ready to do it, they’ll never agree.” He ended with: “If anyone wants a public debate on fact, not fiction, let me know. It will be a boon for television viewing! “

So this rather bare plea for attention is both predictable and selfish. But the idea of ​​a televised debate to settle that? I mean, I would watch the shit come out of that, even if that wouldn’t fix absolutely nothing. And don’t keep Trump and his baseless and unproven claims in the mainstream.

Read Trump’s full statement below:

The fake media cannot stand the fact that so many people in our country know the truth, that the 2020 elections were rigged and stolen, yet almost every article written contains the words the big lie or unsubstantiated facts etc. , always trying to belittle the real results. I am ready to challenge the leaders of the various newspapers or even the politicians of the extreme left, who have perpetuated the True Big Lie, which are electoral irregularities and fraud on a massive and decisive scale. This includes highly partisan committee members of the unselected Democrats refusing to look into what caused the January 6 protest – the false election results! Although I am ready to do it, they will never agree because they cannot assert facts in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire and others like New Mexico, where the Democratic Secretary of State changed voting laws without legislative approval just before the election, making it virtually impossible for the Republican presidential candidate to win. If anyone wants a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, let me know. It will be a boon for television viewing!

This is an opinion piece. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone.

