Turkey offers mediation between Ukraine and Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country is ready to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, even with strained relations between Ankara and Moscow over the sale of armed drones to Kiev earlier this year.
Speaking to reporters on a flight from Turkmenistan, Erdogan was cited on November 29 by NTV television station, saying Ankara wanted stability and peace in the Black Sea region, adding that he had had frequent discussions on the issue with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
“Whether as a mediator or talking to them about the issue, by organizing these talks with Ukraine and Mr. Putin, God willing, we want to play a role in the solution of this problem,” he said. -he declares.
Neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials immediately commented on Erdogan’s comments.
Turkey, a NATO member, has good relations with Kiev and Moscow, but criticized Moscow’s seizure of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in March 2014 and expressed support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity in the face of the ongoing separatist conflict in the east of the country which has claimed more than 13,200 people since April 2014.
Last month, the Ukrainian army released pictures of what he said was a Turkish-supplied drone destroying a position held by Mocow-backed separatists.
Moscow said the use of drones could “destabilize the situation” in eastern Ukraine, while Ankara said it could not be blamed for Kiev’s use of the plane.
Erdogan’s latest comments come amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine following reports of a large Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border that has raised fears of a possible invasion.
On November 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country’s intelligence services discovered plans to organize a coup involving people from Russia that could happen this week. The Kremlin has denied any role in a coup plot.
Media outlets including the New York Times and Bloomberg have quoted US officials as warning that Russia could attack this winter, with some saying a potential invasion could be “on a much larger scale” than in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea.
With reports from Reuters, TASS and NTV
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/erdogan-mediation-russia-ukraine/31585423.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos