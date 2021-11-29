Turkey offers mediation between Ukraine and Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country is ready to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, even with strained relations between Ankara and Moscow over the sale of armed drones to Kiev earlier this year.

Speaking to reporters on a flight from Turkmenistan, Erdogan was cited on November 29 by NTV television station, saying Ankara wanted stability and peace in the Black Sea region, adding that he had had frequent discussions on the issue with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

“Whether as a mediator or talking to them about the issue, by organizing these talks with Ukraine and Mr. Putin, God willing, we want to play a role in the solution of this problem,” he said. -he declares.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials immediately commented on Erdogan’s comments.

Turkey, a NATO member, has good relations with Kiev and Moscow, but criticized Moscow’s seizure of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in March 2014 and expressed support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity in the face of the ongoing separatist conflict in the east of the country which has claimed more than 13,200 people since April 2014.

Last month, the Ukrainian army released pictures of what he said was a Turkish-supplied drone destroying a position held by Mocow-backed separatists.

Moscow said the use of drones could “destabilize the situation” in eastern Ukraine, while Ankara said it could not be blamed for Kiev’s use of the plane.

Erdogan’s latest comments come amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine following reports of a large Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border that has raised fears of a possible invasion.

On November 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country’s intelligence services discovered plans to organize a coup involving people from Russia that could happen this week. The Kremlin has denied any role in a coup plot.

Media outlets including the New York Times and Bloomberg have quoted US officials as warning that Russia could attack this winter, with some saying a potential invasion could be “on a much larger scale” than in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea.

With reports from Reuters, TASS and NTV