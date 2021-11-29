Kunt’s second bid for Christmas number one with Boris Johnson follow-up





Will the comedy singer arrive in first place? (Photo: The Kunts for Christmas n ° 1 / Facebook) Comedy singer Kunt didn’t give up on this elusive Christmas number one, as he launched his offer with a rather swearing air. His band The Kunts missed out on # 1 last year when they landed # 5 on the charts with the song Boris Johnson Is AF ***** g C ** t. And that was accompanied by a blackout from the BBC, which refused to play the song due to its rather X-rated title. Yet it received online support from Charlie Brooker and the Sex Pistols Glen Matlock. Keeping things the same festive way, Kunt wants fans to buy and stream this year’s song, Boris Johnson Is Still AF ***** g C ** t. Available from December 17, the group posted a video in a nod to the air ahead of its release in which they portray the Ghostbusters chasing the Prime Minister, who has cash spilling out of his blazer pockets. Giving us a pretty big clue as to the lyrics, the song titles are repeated over and over again.

Ladbaby won number one last year (Photo: PA) Speaking about his attempt to reach first place last year, Kunt said in a Guide to British Comedy interview: Even though the song made it into the top 5, I don’t feel like my deal is done properly with Boris Johnson because he is still there, still in charge and still as much af ***** gc * * t. He noted on his attempt: I thought I had passed the stage of enthusiasm for everything, but everyone’s enthusiasm about the idea of ​​a song calling the Prime Minister af *** ** gc ** t fight for number one Christmas rubbed off on me big time. Last year Ladbaby took the coveted Christmas number one spot for the third year in a row and isn’t ruling out giving him another chance this year. Star Mark Hoyle has yet to confirm if hell puts on his Santa hat and wields a sausage roll for the fourth time, so we here at Metro.co.uk felt it was our duty to do so. Grill. You will have to wait and see! Never rule out a sausage roll on Christmas, that’s what I’d say, teased Mark after releasing his book Greg The Sausage Roll: Santas Little Helper. Look, it’s amazing that there are so many megastars this year, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Mariah Carey of course, Abba, Adele has a new album. If we can find a way to raise more money for the Trussell Trust this year and if we can find a way to make it bigger and compete with such megastars, then you never know. He has competition this year

