The President of the MPR with the ministries / institutions receives the DIPA for the fiscal year 2022 from President Joko Widodo





Jakarta, Karosatuklik.com – The president of the MPR RI Bambang Soesatyo as well as the direction of the ministries / institutions received the budget execution list (DIPA) for the fiscal year 2022 from the hands of the president Joko Widodo. In addition, President Joko Widodo also submitted the list of Regional and Village Fund Transfer Allocations (TKDDs) for fiscal year 2022 to governors across Indonesia. In 2022, President Joko Widodo will allocate a budget of IDR 2,714 billion. Composed of 1,944.5 billion rupees for central government spending and 769.6 billion rupees for regional government spending. “As led by President Joko Widodo, the MPR RI has prepared the implementation of the expenditure, so that the budget does not stabilize for too long and can be achieved from the beginning of 2022. In addition to using the budget to vaccinate passively ideology in the Form of Socialization of the 4 Pillars of the MPR RI, the MPR RI is also ready to take advantage of the existing budget to help cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, ”said Bamsoet after attending the handover of the DIPA and the List of Transfer Allocation and Village Funds (TKDD) for fiscal year 2022, at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (11/29/2021). Also present were Vice-President KH Maruf Amin, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and investment Luhut Pandjaitan, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani. The 20th Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and the former Chairman of the Law and Security Commission III of the Indonesian House of Representatives explained that although the Covid-19 pandemic is still eclipsed, it will not end In the near future, the projection of the Indonesian economy in 2022 must still be greeted with optimism. Bank Indonesia estimates that Indonesia’s economic growth in 2022 will be in the range of 4.7% to 5.5% year-on-year. Higher than previous estimate of 4.6% yoy to 5.4% yoy. “Even the Fitch Ratings agency estimates that Indonesia’s economic growth in 2022 will increase to 6.8% year-on-year. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley estimates Indonesia’s economic growth could reach 5.5 percent in 2022, “Bamsoet said. Party vice chairman Golkar explained that as the national economic situation begins to improve, not all parties should ignore the Covid-19 pandemic. Especially now that the World Health Organization / WHO has announced a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529, known as Omicron, which was first reported to WHO in South Africa on November 24, 2021. WHO classifies it as a variant to watch out for because it has many mutations, some of which can trigger reinfection. “The government has taken various anticipatory measures. Among other things, ban the entry of foreigners who have a travel history in the last 14 days to a number of 11 countries. These include South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola, Zambia and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, for Indonesian citizens who have a similar travel history but who will return to the country, they must undergo a 14-day quarantine period, ”Bamsoet explained. The head of the Law Enforcement, Security and Defense Agency of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) added that the government has also increased the quarantine time for foreigners and Indonesian citizens. from abroad, outside the list of 11 prohibited countries. from the entrance, to 7 days over the previous 3 days. In addition to tightening arrivals from abroad, the government also continues to urge the population to put in place health protocols with more discipline. Starting with maintaining the distance, wearing masks, washing your hands, avoiding crowds and limiting mobility. “The government cannot be alone in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This requires the cooperation and support of the community at large. In particular by putting in place the discipline of health protocols and by accelerating the Covid-19 vaccination. From the vaccination target of 208.2 million people, we have just completed the first vaccination of 138,119,613 people, and the second vaccination of 93,666,839 inhabitants, “said Bamsoet. (R1)

