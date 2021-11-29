China: Xi Jinping Calls on PLA to Increase Recruitment to Win Future Wars | World news





Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to recruit new talent to support the rapid modernization of the armed forces and win future wars. Talent is the key to advance the high-quality development of the Chinese armed forces, achieve victory in military competition and gain the upper hand in future wars, Xi said at a conference on talent work. military held from Friday to Sunday. Besides being the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP), Xi heads the Central Military Commission (CMC). Strengthening combat and victory capabilities should be the starting point and the ultimate goal of cultivating military talent, said Xi Jinping, calling for great efforts to improve the scientific knowledge and technological know-how of personnel. military to improve their ability to win modern wars. He also called for speeding up the construction of first-class military schools and the training of first-class military personnel, the Xinhua News Agency said at the conference. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday that the Chinese military has allocated resources to 300,000 troops for frontline roles to encourage young professionals to join the People’s Army. release (APL). The new allocation comes amid ongoing Sino-Indian military friction along the Line of Real Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which has plunged bilateral relations to their worst level in decades. The air force, rocket force (missiles) and strategic support force were among others which however grew with more force, according to the Post report. PLA airborne troop units have moved from divisional to brigade level, while the number of pilots has also been increased to support more next-gen fighter jets like the J-20s, J-16, J-10C, according to the newspaper citing Chinese military sources. as told. Xi Jinping’s goal is to transform the PLA into a modern combat force by 2027, the PLA’s centenary and a world-class army on par with the United States by 2050. The SCMP report cites a CPC publication indicating that China has expanded its combat forces to adapt to changing risks – despite a years-long campaign to streamline the PLA. In a commentary book published in mid-November by CCP spokesperson Peoples Daily, military commentator Zhong Xin said the PLA had optimized its personnel structure by deploying more troops to fight after reducing by three. lakhs, the report added.

