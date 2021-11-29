Boris Johnson must face up to his responsibilities towards Channel migrants -French





The deaths of 27 people trying to make the perilous journey last week sparked a diplomatic row, with Britain being excluded from talks in Calais yesterday when home ministers from across Europe met to discuss of the migrant crisis. Britain was disinvited when French President Emmanuel Macron reacted with fury to a letter the Prime Minister posted on Twitter in which he called on France to agree to take back people crossing the Channel to Britain. Speaking to reporters in France on Monday morning, Interior Minister Grald Darmanin said: “When there are serious diplomatic exchanges and lives that are at stake and a few minutes later you see only a letter , which no one has ever mentioned before, is posted on Twitter by the British Prime Minister to the President of the French Republic before the President of the Republic has received it, it’s a bit peculiar. When in this letter the English say that the French should take back their migrants, all their migrants, it is a travesty. READ MORE He added that British and French relations were currently not normal and that private exchanges were not always in line with our public exchanges. He tweeted: When Mr Johnson says France must take back its migrants, what he is actually asking is that France exonerate him from any responsibility for their reception. The British government must take its responsibilities. Mohammed Shekha, one of the two survivors of the Channel crossing tragedy, said the two countries refused to rescue people as their boat began to sink last Wednesday. The 21-year-old, from northern Iraq, described the victims desperately calling French and UK authorities and claimed both sides denied responsibility for the rescue. Mubin Hussein, 16, from Iraq, reportedly called the coast guard as their boat began to sink. He, his mother Kazhal Ahmed, 45, and his sisters Haida, 22, and Hasti, seven, are said to have drowned. Mr Shekha told Kurdish state broadcaster Rudaw: We called the French police and they told us to send a location live. So we sent them the location, but they said you were in British territory, there was nothing we could do. We then called the British, but they said no, call the French. During the crisis meeting, France and other EU countries agreed on measures to step up operations in the Channel to prevent people from making the dangerous journey. Leaders also called for greater cooperation with the UK, despite Home Secretary Priti Patel’s withdrawal from the meeting.

