Erdogan maintains interest rate policy as the pound continues to collapse | Business and Economy News





The Turkish lira has fallen 45% against the dollar this year, hitting an all-time high of 13.45 last Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will never defend interest rate hikes or compromise on the issue, NTV and other broadcasters reported on Monday, in his latest defense of recent interest rate cuts. which triggered a crash of the Turkish currency, the lira. The pound weakened to 12.85 against the dollar at the start of trading and fell again to 12.77 11:50 GMT, or 4.1% lower on the day, after the latest comments from Erdogan. Tayyip Erdogan has spoken from the start of low interest rates and said that interest rate will drop, the president told reporters on his return flight from a visit to Turkmenistan. I have never defended raising interest rates, I am not defending it now and I will not defend it, I will never compromise on this issue. Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank has cut rates by 400 basis points since September to 15% and is expected to largely ease again in December. Economists sharply criticized the policy, citing inflation of around 20%. Erdogan said the recent exchange rate volatility was not based on economic fundamentals and Ankara was ready to provide the support needed to boost investment, through state banks. NTV also reported it as saying it had not changed its unorthodox view that interest rates cause inflation. You will see, God willing, how far inflation drops before the election, he added. Interest rate lobbies are boiling. The pound has fallen 45% against the dollar this year, hitting an all-time high of 13.45 last Tuesday, with much of those losses suffered after Erdogan stepped up his defense of monetary policy. This month’s sale is the fifth worst on record in lira, according to Goldman Sachs research. Currency manipulation? Over the weekend, it emerged that Erdogan had ordered an investigation into possible currency manipulation. State-run Anadolu News Agency said Erdogan tasked the State Supervisory Board, an auditing agency that reports to the presidency, to identify institutions that purchased large amounts of foreign currency and determine if any manipulations have taken place. Market attention was expected to focus this week on gross domestic product data and November inflation figures on Friday. A Reuters poll predicts that annual inflation will hit a three-year high of 20.7% in November, while economists predict that the fall in the pound will push inflation up to 30% next year. The spiral of the pound has upset household spending plans, disrupted the supply of some drugs and briefly halted sales of some other imports like cellphones. Many opposition economists and lawmakers have called for an immediate policy reversal and elections, as the government stands with Erdogans in calling for a monetary stimulus despite the risks. In one of the results of the weak pound, the CEO of Spains BBVA said on Monday that the weaker currency had lowered the price of its deal to buy 50.15% of the guaranteed lender of more than 400 million euros ($ 450 million) at current exchange rates.

