



Newsweek examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

President Donald Trump appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on November 29 for his first television interview since the election. The president spoke on the phone for 46 minutes and delivered a long monologue, reviewing his litany of evidence of electoral fraud and declaring the election “rigged.”

Trump has criticized his own government for not doing enough. “It’s a complete ruse.” And how the FBI and the Justice Department, I don’t know, maybe they’re involved, but the way people get away with it is amazing, “he said, claiming that justice was “missing”.

At the end of the interview, Trump said he would not give in even if Joe Biden entered the White House. He said: “It’s not like you’re going to change your mind.” “In other words, in six months my mind won’t change.”

“Unnecessary allegations fueled by a conspiracy against electoral fraud,” according to the Wshington Post.

“Long fatigue, repeating his ruthless escalation of widespread voter fraud in elections as his team continues to lose ratings,” Slte reported.

“Scandalous assertions”, sid Rw Story.

The minstrem medi has universally declared that its actions and arguments are valid. He failed in every lawsuit he brought. He could not present any evidence.

Even members of his own national security cabinet feared Trump would try to co-opt the military or declare the law by refusing to concede, flouting his esb and ignoring votes. It seemed to them that he was plotting something sinister.

However, no HD strategy has been devised. The president, Donld Trump, was never fully engaged in politics and he never developed the desire to be president. He never got into the thick of it, instead relying on his instincts and defying the arrangement (and execution) of his own experts and advisers on time. He was not interested in the necessary agreements or colitions of world or national politics, which could provoke a coup.

The absence of a traditional president has pushed the government to insignia. The officials were both surprised and relieved to find a way to fill the void. Because of Trump’s power in the country, the very government he despised, deep-established even more power.

Its own Cbinet members, military advisers, accredited experts and politicians applied to recognize that the ctul presidency and the mn presidency theater were worlds ready. If you stopped crediting Donld Trump for ny pln or intent other than fueling the Donld Trump show, the two people weren’t that different.

Yet, whether it was the mn or the president, a large number of Americans eager for the great troublemaker: those who were themselves skeptics and supporters of the elite, those who were disgruntled and unbelieving, refusing to accept. science or numbers. The more medics laughed at his voting bloc of 70 million people, claiming they were all idiots, survivlists and armed extremists, white supremists and militias, anti-vxxers and even terrorists, the more the ‘BSE solidified, if not round Donld Trump, then the complex, multidimensional rejection of all things Wshington.

The minstrem said in their cages that Donld Trump was in charge, that he was the one pulling the strings of this unruly and scheming rmy.

Trump, on the other hand, is not a leader. Donld Trump, the show’s lead actor, despised his own audiences, calling them “unbleached” in private. He only worried about the reduction and the effect on his fictitious Neilson rtings, which were increasing.

