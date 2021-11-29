Omicron scares both Labor and Tories, but Boris Johnson could hope for Christmas poll bounce

In Covid wars between risk minimizers and risk maximizers on how to deal with the pandemic, wearing a mask is often the first line. This is because, unlike vaccination, face coverings can be a very visible indicator of how individuals respond to advice on fighting the virus.

Now, with the government making masks compulsory in England from 4 a.m. on Tuesday in shops, public transport, hairdressers, banks, post offices and school hallways, the debate over the pros and cons the cons resurfaced.

On the one hand, a recent BMJ study found that wearing the mask was linked to a 53% reduction in the incidence of Covid. On the other hand, ministers like Grant Shapps argue that Scotland has worn the face mask in force but still has not seen dramatic differences in Covid rates south of the border.

While the new Omicron variant sparked precautionary measures, Health Minister Edward Argar insisted the guiding principle was proportionality. He suggested that mandatory masks were not needed in pubs or classrooms, where individuals often did not move around or did not know each other.

It sounded a bit like Jacob Rees-Mogg’s defense of Tory MPs not wearing face coverings in the Commons (they had a friendly fraternal spirit, he once said). Yet Dominic Harrison, director of public health for Blackburns, warned that unless mask warrants were applied to all enclosed interior spaces, they just didn’t make sense.

One problem for the prime minister is that his own thirst for personal freedom has led to a checkered record on wearing masks. He had to apologize for not following mask rules at an NHS hospital recently.

But more telling is that other theatergoers saw him removing his mask. when the lights went out during a performance of Macbeth. Such a practice not only looks devious and dishonest, but above all defeats the whole public health purpose of exercise.

As the London Underground shows, it is impossible to have enough staff to physically enforce the wearing of the mask. For some, the return to habit will be motivated only by a broader perception of public consent and political leadership.

The larger difficulty is the signal the PMs send to Conservative backbenchers as well as to the public. Some of them have very valid arguments that Parliament should have voted on any new mask mandate before, rather than after the rules came into force.

The regulations were tabled in Parliament at 5 p.m., and a vote could have taken place shortly thereafter, but will be held retrospectively on Tuesday instead.

The vast majority of MPs will support the new legal restrictions, which may seem like a bickering. But among several Tory backbenchers, there is lingering dissatisfaction with how they were pressured into helping Owen Paterson, only for the government to turn around soon after.

And despite the new statutory guidelines for the public, it appears a minority of Conservative MPs will still not be wearing masks in the House of Commons. When he was heckled by Labor as he began to put on a face cover, backbench MP Alec Shelbrooke retorted: When you have to!

Health Secretary Sajid Javid did not look amused, but could only tell MPs knew what the guidelines were. Yet this orientation is just that, an orientation, and there will be no mandatory requirement for the Commons. Some MPs argue that this is their workplace, and since such rules do not apply to workplaces, why should they be any different?

What can be called the bare cheek of conservative refugees was summed up by the great Sir Des Swayne, who said the science of wearing a face mask was just gibberish. Perhaps to soften the pill of the new measures, Javid said they would not be in place a day longer than necessary, with a strong hint that they would be rolled back in three weeks.

And despite objections that Parliament should be recalled from its Christmas recess in three weeks, Rees-Mogg subsequently made it clear that he had no such intention.

Within Labor ranks there is another kind of unease: that if Covid once again dominates public discourse, they will again be squeezed out of the debate.

< class=""> Read more Covid: expecting politicians to have all the answers for the new Omicron variant is downright dangerous

The opposition still pushes its main criticisms (for example, that sickness pay needs to be higher to help people do the right thing and to isolate themselves) but believes that overall they cannot propose a radically different direction on the pandemic, as long as ministers follow scientific advice.

Labor insiders warn the public still wants to give their government the benefit of the doubt on Covid as a whole. Last January, the vaccine rebound wiped out the party’s narrow advance. Johnson was like the Wizard of Oz rising gently in a hot air balloon, and there was nothing we could do to touch him, a senior official told me.

They admit the Brexit factor has worked very well for Johnson in the past as well, especially when it emerged that the EU’s vaccination schedule was nowhere near as fast as the UK’s.

If (and so far it’s a big if) the UK has a relatively normal Christmas and the rest of Europe is locked up over the holiday season, you can bet the PM will trumpet again. that the freedoms of Brussels are part of reason.

Javid gave a glimpse of this when he said other health ministers are watching with envy how the UK has unblocked itself this summer. There are a lot of my counterparts in Europe now who think they should have taken a similar path as well, he said.

The historic decision to close the gap between the second and third dose of the vaccine means that a large number of adults will now be eligible for their booster before this magical date of December 25.

It will be a huge task for the NHS to keep up with demand, but the high protection against boosters could have the desirable political byproduct of saving Christmas for many families.

A big irony is that if the government is indeed successful in avoiding a Christmas lockdown, the space will reopen for public grumbling about the winter cost of living crisis and store shortages. There is no easy rebound for the PM. But don’t rule out that he is once again trying a Tigger-type approach.