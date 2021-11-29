Center ready to discuss any issues, answer any questions: Narendra Modi





Narendra Modi’s government repealed the three contentious farm laws on the first day of the winter session in parliament amid an outcry, brushing aside the opposition’s demand for a discussion with the same authoritarian that marked the laws passed last year. Minutes before the start of the session on Monday, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told reporters at the Parliament premises that his government was ready to discuss all questions, answer all questions.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pushed the repeal bill first to Lok Sabha and then to Rajya Sabha. It was adopted by voice vote in a few minutes in both Houses. Sir, in the bill (to repeal laws), this bill is written for consideration and adoption. If it is about consideration and overcoming, then why shouldn’t a discussion take place? House of Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury asked Lok Sabha. Members of the opposition had gathered in the well in either chamber and demanded a discussion. But the government was in no mood to accept a demand that would have given its opponents a chance to score political points by signaling the Center’s surrender to protesting farmers.

The government also feared being cornered over passing a law guaranteeing minimum support prices – the most important among farmers’ remaining demands – if a discussion was allowed. All three farm laws were passed in a similar fashion last year – by voice vote in both Houses – with the government rejecting the opposition’s demands for discussion and review. While the government used its gross majority in Lok Sabha, the opposition protested vehemently in Rajya Sabha, with eight members suspended. Modi told reporters on Monday morning: “The government is ready to discuss any issues, to answer any questions. We want questions in Parliament and also peace. Whatever voices are raised against the government or its policies, the dignity of Parliament and of the Speaker’s chair must be respected. Modi, who announced the repeal of the three laws in a speech to the nation earlier this month, was at Lok Sabha for a while but left before the repeal bill was passed. Members of Trinamul, the DMK and a few other opposition parties were in the well, seeking a discussion and a law guaranteeing minimum support prices. Members of Congress were also with them but returned after President Om Birla said he would not allow their leader to speak if they were in the well. Adhir said the House had in the past discussed many bills before repealing them, so discussions should be allowed. Birla, however, cited the outcry in the House to deny the discussion. Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 p.m., and later for the remainder of the day after the vote-voting repeal bill was passed. In Rajya Sabha, Tomar said the farm laws were passed with good intentions and accused opposition parties like Congress of adopting a “double standard” and fueling the agitation among farmers. Opposition Leader and Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge argued that the government only repealed the laws because of the defeats of the BJP in by-elections in some states and fears of losing the upcoming elections in the Assembly in five states. Earlier today, Kharge, John Brittas (CPM), Sanjay Singh (Aam Admi Party) and Binoy Viswam (CPI) posted notices under Rule 267 for a discussion on farmers’ demand for an MSP law . If the chair had accepted the motion, all scheduled business would have been suspended to discuss the matter. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in the House that the refusal to allow the talks was justified. He criticized the opposition for creating a row. “The Prime Minister had shown generosity and decided to repeal the laws. The opposition also wanted the laws to be repealed. Despite this, they created a ruckus in the House, ”Joshi said. “We want to know what the intention of the opposition is? “

