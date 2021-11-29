Donald Trump returns to the White House on Joe and Jill Bidens’ Christmas tree





Former US President Donald Trumpphas has returned to the White House at least in the form of a photo hanging from the Bidens Christmas tree.

Key points: A gold-framed photo of Mr. Trump and his wife Melania hangs on the tree in the State Dining Room. Mr. Trump continues to falsely claim that Joe Biden won the presidency due to electoral fraud.

It is no exaggeration to say that there is composure between the Trumps and the Bidens, in large part because Mr. Trump continues to push his unprecedented attempt to persuade Americans that Joe Biden does not. not really beaten in the 2020 presidential election.

But First Lady Jill Biden’s Gifts from the Heart theme for this year’s Christmas decorations offers seasonal goodwill.

A gold-framed photo of Mr. Trump and his wife Melania hangs on the tree in the State Dining Room, along with snapshots of the Obamas, the families of the two Presidents Bush, the Reagans and the Carers.

Democrats Bill and Hillary Clinton also get a place in the presidential family tree.

The photo of the former president and the first lady hangs on the tree.

The US House committee votes to detain former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress following a subpoena regarding the Capitol riots.



Other photos of former early families, including Mr. Trump again, decorate a hallway. On another wall hang framed greeting cards from Mr. Biden, Mr. Obama and Mr. Trump.

The Christmas truce contrasts with the bitter relationship between the Trumps and the Bidens.

After Mr. Biden’s victory, Mr. and Mrs. Trump crossed out the long-standing traditional invitation to tea that outgoing presidents and first ladies extend to their successors.

In another disruption of the more distinguished customs of the White House, Mr. Trump never hosted his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama for an official unveiling of the portrait.

The Republican has yet to hang his own portrait in the White House of Mr. Biden.

AFP

