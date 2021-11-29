By submitting DIPA 2022, Jokowi recalls that the pandemic is not over





The 2022 state budget must promote the revival of the national economy and support reforms. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presented the Budget Execution List (DIPA) and the List of Transfer Allocations to Regions and Village Fund 2022 at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (29 / 11). Jokowi also reminded his staff that the pandemic is not over yet. “In saying bismillah, I hereby submit the Budget Execution List (DIPA) and the list of transfer allocations to regions and village funds for 2022,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said that in 2022, the Covid-19 pandemic will still be a threat to the world, including Indonesia. Therefore, he also asked to continue to publicize the new variants that are appearing in a number of countries, such as the Omicron variant. For this reason, Jokowi also instructed his staff to prepare anticipatory and mitigation measures as early as possible. “Anticipation and mitigation must be prepared as early as possible so as not to disrupt the continuity of the structural reform program that we are currently carrying out as well as the National Economic Recovery Program that we are currently implementing in the face of uncertainty. in 2022., “he explained. At the same time, the president stressed that the 2022 state budget must also be designed in a reactive, anticipatory and flexible way. In addition, innovation and anticipation of the various changes that are occurring are also necessary, as well as the maintenance of good governance. Jokowi said the 2022 state budget has a central role. As the presidency of the G20, he continued, the government must demonstrate its ability to deal with climate change, in particular to reduce emissions and make environmental improvements in a sustainable manner. “We must show real action on a green and sustainable economy,” he added. The 2022 state budget, he said, should also encourage the revival of the national economy and support structural reforms. Jokowi also said the government will focus on six main policies, namely: 1. Continue to control Covid-19 while continuing to prioritize the health sector. 2. Maintain the sustainability of social protection programs for the poor and vulnerable. 3. Improving senior human resources. 4. Continue to develop infrastructure and technological adaptability. 5. Strengthen fiscal decentralization to increase and distribute welfare among regions, and 6. Pursue budget reform by implementing zero-based budgeting to make spending more efficient “In 2022, we must continue to prepare to face the risk of a Covid pandemic that still hangs over the world and our country, Indonesia. Uncertainty in health and economics must be our basis in planning and implementing programs, ”Jokowi explained.

