QAnon follower writes open letter to Donald Trump about failed predictions: ‘get fed up’





A disgruntled QAnon follower wrote an open letter to Donald Trump after many of the predictions made by the conspiracy movement failed to come true.

Telegram user Donny Warren shared the open letter to Trump with a QAnon Telegram group with thousands of followers on Sunday. In the letter, he expressed his frustration at the lack of predictions made by the conspiracy movement that have come true.

Warren said he got more involved in the QAnon plot in January and anticipated an event called “Red October”, which was unsuccessful.

“Red October” is the disproved claim that members of a global cabal of cannibalistic pedophile elites and their facilitators around the world are apprehended in mass arrests.

But, Warren said he started to be disillusioned after the many promises of arrests never materialized.

The user said, “We didn’t see anything happen. I told a few of my ‘awake’ friends that this would be the best Thanksgiving ever or the worst. Guess which it was? “

Warren later added: “For months, I looked forward to each day with enthusiasm knowing that I was watching my president and his patriot teams take back our country and our freedom.

“I’m losing that excitement now. It’s starting to get very old. I won’t check Lin [Wood’s] page, or [General Michael] Flynn, or whatever for quite a while. I already fed up.”

The Telegram user went on to speak about his own struggles, as did others following the QAnon plot whose family members strongly disagree with them as a result of the online move.

Warren continued, “On a personal level, my wife is struggling physically. She has an autoimmune disease that causes her more and more pain and suffering over the weeks.

“She could use a medical bed, just like two of our children who received the vaccine. They think I’m bonkers for all of this. And how many millions more across the country are in need of a medical bed. ? My family is in trouble and so is our country. “

Warren’s letter was also addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, General Michael Flynn, John F. Kennedy Jr. “if he’s still alive” or “whoever pulls the strings.”

Trump is a major figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement, with many believing he will be reinstated or in fact in the White House and that Joe Biden’s presidency is tampered with.

QAnon supporters believe Trump will reveal that members of the elite pedophile cabal are Hollywood actors, prominent Democrats and wealthy business owners who will be tried and executed.

The allegations are unfounded, have been debunked and never happened despite numerous predictions over the years, including the alleged arrest of members of the cabal when Joe Biden was inaugurated in January.

After Biden’s inauguration, the QAnon movement fractured and its supporters clung to other conspiracy theories, including the unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump due to ‘widespread electoral fraud.

Trump backed Republicans who backed his baseless claims, including several who attended a QAnon convention in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Other followers of QAnon have doubled down on their beliefs – seen as marginalized by others in the conspiracy movement.

Earlier in November, a group of hundreds of QAnon followers gathered at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, hoping to see JFK Jr. alive and ready to announce Trump as rightful president.

But, when the prediction didn’t come to fruition, due to JFK Jr.’s decades-long death, many remained in Dallas hoping to witness a big reveal that will never come.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

Donald Trump is a major figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement. Getty

