at the Dakar Focac, Macky Sall and XiJinping display their Young Africa unit

Complicated by the Covid-19 and several times postponed, the Forum on Sino-African Cooperation in Dakar was announced as a small edition. Co-organizers of the event, the Senegalese and Chinese presidents endeavor to convey the opposite feeling.

The Forum for Sino-African Cooperation, or Focac, has existed since 2000 and is held every three years, alternately in China and Africa. When we ask the habitus about the particularly striking editions, most of them refer to the editions of 2015, Johannesburg, and 2018, Beijing. the eve of the eighth edition organized on 28, 29 and 30 November Dakar, very few bet that it would remain in the annals. Between the postponement of the date and the participation of most of the speakers in videoconference because of Covid, this Senegalese Focac had little hope, especially since it is supposed to be only a simple ministerial conference.

On Monday 29 noon, however, they are indeed presidents or leaders of large international organizations whose faces are displayed on the huge screen of the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center, Diamniadio. If Macky Sall, inviting power, is the only head of state physically present, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is also there, who is patient at his desk in front of the camera.

Unfailing brotherhood and solidarity with all proof bind Africans and Chinese

Also present are the Congolese Flix Tshisekedi, in his capacity as current President of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, President of the Commission of the same AU, as well as the Presidents of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Comorian Azali Assoumani and South African Cyril Ramaphosa.

Pkin’s promises

Macky Sall’s speech was followed by the delegates with polite attention. The host of the event graces the priorities of the summit, placed under the general sign of the post-Covid rebound: Chinese and Africans, explains the Senegalese president, must unite to bring the continent on the path of pharmaceutical and medical sovereignty, to modernize agriculture to make it a factor of economic emergence, reinforce digital learning (one of the summit’s other strong axes, especially in its economic part), develop the industrial capacity of the continent by opening up the Chinese market and, an objective placed under the double sign of the New roads of the silk wanted by China and the recently created African Continental Free Exchange Zone (Zlecaf), further strengthen the construction of new infrastructure.

A relatively anticipated program that seems to be just an introduction to the speech of the other star guest: Xi Jinping. After the customary formulas on the unwavering fraternity and the all-proof solidarity that binds Africans and Chinese, the President of the People’s Republic finally comes to what everyone expects: the promises of this Focac 2021.

One billion doses of Covid vaccine to be delivered to Africa

In 2018, the amounts of investments announced were impressive. Everyone therefore expects something concrete, and Xi Jinping is committed to meeting expectations, listing four proposals and nine programs for the period 2022-2024.

The proposals, first of all, are above all major principles serving as a framework for the renewed cooperation between Beijing and the continent. It is a question of continuing the united fight against the Covid-19, of deepening and increasing cooperation, of promoting a green development concerned with the environment and of defending fairness and justice, formulated one could not be more vague than the explicit Chinese president by specifying that, like him, his partners on the continent show true multilateralism and oppose interference, racial discrimination and unilateral sanctions.

The programs are much more concrete, and again Xi Jinping places the fight against Covid at the forefront, announcing the delivery of one billion doses of vaccines to Africa, including 600 million in the form of donation and 400 million in other forms.

Focac is an excellent example of international cooperation and multilateralism

Also announced are projects in favor of agriculture and poverty reduction, the promotion of trade exchanges via green corridors to export African products to China and reach a volume of 300 billion dollars in three years, an encouragement of Chinese private companies invest on the mainland.

Concrete projects to support digital innovation, green development, school renewal, cultural exchange, an African film festival in China and Chinese film festivals in Africa, in particular, and a strengthened collaboration on peacekeeping and security are also on the agenda, often accompanied by envelopes amounting to billions of dollars.

Support pledges

The ministerial conference which meets on November 30 will partly have to put these major orientations to music and transform them into a precise program, but obviously the generosity displayed by the Chinese leader is appreciated. Also present in videoconference, United Nations Secretary General Antnio Guterres congratulates the partners on the existence and dynamism of this forum, which he describes as an excellent example in terms of international cooperation and multilateralism.

As if to underline how good relations are, Macky Sall, but also his Comorian counterpart Azali Assoumani, take advantage of their interventions to underline, in an almost incongruous manner as the subject has no relation to the themes of the day, their attachment to the principle that there is only one China. President Assoumani, even more precise in this pledge of support given to Beijing, evokes the necessary reintegration of Taiwan.

China must support Africa with due respect

Less surprising perhaps, Azali Assoumani also pleads for a reform of the functioning of the United Nations Security Council allowing Africa to finally assert its voice, and thanks China for its support on the subject.

It is finally Flix Tshisekedi who puts an end to the concert of praise and deference by stressing, after having duly thanked China for its faithful help, that the conditions of the partnership and the architecture of this forum would benefit from being rectified, in particular in order to open up the Chinese market more widely. to African products.

Ms. totalit at Cyril Ramaphosa, who after having praised the support of China, in particular in the face of the Covid, calls on it in turn to lend its support to Africa with due respect. That is to say, to further accentuate its efforts in terms of infrastructure construction, technology transfer and trade exchange rebalancing.

The burden of debt

A perfect introduction for Moussa Faki Mahamat, who insists on the problem of the debt contracted by certain African countries with Beijing or its major institutions. Xi Jinping has admittedly yet announced the cancellation of certain debts due in 2021, but the head of the AU Commission obviously wishes to go further and, taking up the major projects of the New Silk Roads, calls on the partners to take advantage of the Forum to sign agreements. precise and binding on the next infrastructure works and the terms of their financing.

Criticisms that should not darken the atmosphere of cordial understanding displayed by all participants at the summit, where the watchword remains, as in all editions of the Focac, mutual development for a shared prosperity and respectful of the specificities of each.

All the same, there remains the big question of the implementation of the many Diamniadio formulas promises. Beijing, in 2018, China had impressed by announcing an envelope of more than 60 billion in development aid for the continent, classified into eight major initiatives. A large number of them have been completed, Xi Jinping told delegates attending Dakar, without going into further details. And for good reason: the real release of these billions of dollars still raises, three years later, many doubts and questions.