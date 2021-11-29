Turkmenistan and Turkey sign eight cooperation agreements





Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed eight bilateral cooperation agreements and a joint declaration on November 27. The agreements included cooperation between public broadcasters and state agencies of the two countries, as well as cooperation in the fields of health, banking, economy, education and animal husbandry. horses, according to Turkmenistan today. At the end of the signing ceremony, Berdimuhamedov said that “an agreement has been reached on close cooperation and joint efforts to create transport and transit corridors along the East-West route crossing the territories of our This is particularly true for the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey corridor. “ He also underlined the importance of using the potential of the maritime infrastructure of the Caspian Sea, primarily the international sea port of Turkmenbachi, to establish efficient transport links between the Caspian and Black Sea regions. “In cooperation in the energy sector, an agreement has been reached to intensify joint efforts to create a multi-sector system of energy supply in international markets, including Europe. Here, as a decisive condition for ensuring global energy security, Turkmenistan and Turkey are pleading for a greater diversification of energy resources ”, declared the President of Turkmenistan. During the visit, Erdogan received the Order of Turkmenistan “To contribute to the development of cooperation”. Erdogan saw the award “as a symbol of friendship between the two fraternal nations and the aspiration of both sides to further develop strategic cooperation.” Erdogan began on November 27 a two-day official visit to the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, with a high-ranking Turkish delegation, to attend the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OCE). The ECO is a regional political and economic intergovernmental organization. It was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the Iranian, Pakistani and Turkish leaders. Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan then joined as full members. Speaking to the November 28 summit, Berdimuhamedov proposed that special trade platforms will be created under the ECA to increase trade between Member States. He added that the priority areas of cooperation were industrial manufacturing, agriculture, the service sector and electronic commerce.

