Criminal contempt vote set for former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark





Jeff Clark, Assistant Attorney General of the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, September 14, 2020.

Susan Walsh | AFP | Getty Images

The panel of lawmakers investigating the deadly Capitol Riot said on Monday it would meet this week to vote on whether the House should hold former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark for contempt of Congress and issue a criminal referral for its prosecution.

Clark is the second Donald Trump associate to face contempt proceedings resulting from the House Select Committee inquiry on January 6, when hundreds of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol and forced Congress to flee their rooms.

The select committee voted in October to recommend Steve Bannon, former White House senior adviser to Trump, for contempt for his refusal to comply with his subpoena for documents and testimony. Bannon’s attorney justified this non-compliance by highlighting Trump’s claims that parts of the subpoena were protected by executive privilege.

The entire House then voted in favor of contempt of Bannon and sending a referral to federal prosecutors. A federal grand jury indicted Bannon in mid-November on two counts of contempt of Congress. He pleaded not guilty.

The select committee had accused Clark, the former acting deputy attorney general of the DOJ’s civil division, of refusing to answer questions about Trump’s efforts to use law enforcement to overturn Joe Biden’s victory at the presidential election of 2020.

The committee, citing extensively a report from the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it found “credible evidence” that Clark attempted to involve the DOJ “in efforts to halt the peaceful transfer of power.”

After losing to Biden, Trump spent months falsely claiming he won the election and spreading an array of baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud. The Trump campaign and other allies have filed dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits aimed at overturning Biden’s state victories.

In December 2020, Clark had proposed that the DOJ send letters to several swing states won by Biden, urging them to consider replacing their presidential voters lists based on “sworn evidence of electoral irregularities,” according to the report. of the Senate.

The draft letters suggested that the legislatures of those states meet in extraordinary sessions to “take whatever action is necessary” if “the election fails to make an appropriate and valid choice,” according to the Senate report.

After Clark reportedly refused to cooperate with the select committee’s deposition, President Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Issued a dazzling statement calling it “astonishing” that Clark “is hiding behind vague claims of privilege” by Trump and “pursues an attack on the rule of law.”

As with Bannon, the committee said in a press release that it would meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on Capitol Hill for a “business meeting” to vote on a contempt of Clark report.

This report will include language recommending that the House cite Clark “for criminal contempt of Congress” and refer him to the US attorney’s office in Washington for prosecution.

The committee issued dozens of subpoenas to current and former Trump associates, including his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The panel threatened to advance criminal proceedings for contempt of Meadows, who refused to comply with his subpoena.

This is last minute news. Please check for updates.

