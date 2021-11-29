French Prime Minister to offer Boris Johnson a migration deal with the EU after the death of the English Channel





These options were rejected by France, which has counter-proposed that Britain allow asylum claims to be processed in France and accept those that are approved in order to neutralize the incentive for people to cross the Channel in small boats. The suggestion was rejected by the UK. Instead, it emerged Monday evening that France was seeking an EU-wide deal that could involve the return of Channel migrants to the continent. Mr Darmanin called for a “balanced” deal that would offer “real solutions” to deal with the organized trafficking networks that are often spread across France, Belgium, Germany and other countries. He insisted that it could not be with France alone, but with the whole EU. “We do not want a unilateral agreement,” he said after a meeting chaired by Mr. Macron. “An agreement would set the framework for cooperation between Britain and neighboring countries on immigration issues which were not negotiated at the time of Brexit.” The deal that will be proposed by France could include ways to ensure that unaccompanied minors can reach Britain safely to reunite with their families instead of putting themselves at the mercy of traffickers, Mr Darmanin said. Britain said the quid pro quo would be for France to take back the migrants. Mr Darmanin rejected proposals that Britain unilaterally force migrant boats back to France, saying it goes against international maritime law and puts people’s lives in danger. “We cannot accept this practice,” he said. He also rejected calls for French police to intercept migrant boats already in the water, saying it was a dangerous method that migrants would resist, and reiterated his encouragement to Britain to put in places a legal pathway for migrants to seek asylum, saying this would discourage people from trying. to cross the Channel. On Monday evening, the second survivor of the Channel disaster said he had to swim for 10 hours after the boat capsized and was partially paralyzed. Mohammed Issa Omar, from Somalia, told Kurdistani Rudaw station: “The incident took place three hours after we left. [land at 10pm]. The boat started to capsize and the water gradually entered. After half an hour, it broke and filled with water. Everyone drowned there. “ Mr Omar reiterated a claim by the only other survivor of the tragedy that those aboard the sinking boat tried unsuccessfully to seek help from UK and French authorities, saying: ‘No one came . The boat was capsizing and people were dying. I swam 10 hours in the sea. “

