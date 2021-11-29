Jan. 6 panel establishes contempt vote against former DOJ official





WASHINGTON (AP) A House committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol uprising will vote on Wednesday to outrage a former Justice Department official, demanding criminal charges against a provocative witness for the second time as lawmakers seek out responses on the violent attack.

The committee scheduled a vote on Monday to prosecute contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department lawyer who partnered with President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn his electoral defeat. If approved by the panel, the recommendation of criminal contempt charges would then go to the Plenary Assembly for a vote, and then to the Department of Justice.

Clark appeared for a deposition on November 5, but told lawmakers he would not answer questions based in part on Trump’s legal efforts to block the committee’s investigation.

The vote will come as the panel also considers contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was Trump’s main aide on the day hundreds of his supporters violently attacked the US Capitol. United States and discontinued the certification of the victory of President Joe Bidens. Meadows was subpoenaed in September but has yet to participate in an interview with the committee.

The panel vowed to aggressively seek charges against any witnesses who do not comply as it investigates the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, and the Justice Department has indicated it is willing to prosecute. those accusations, blaming longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon earlier this month. on two federal counts of criminal contempt. Attorney General Merrick Garland then said Bannons’ indictment reflected the department’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law after Bannon outright defied the committee and refused to cooperate.

The Clarks case could be more complicated since he appeared for his testimony and, unlike Bannon, was an official in the Trump administration on January 6. his conversations and actions at that time should be protected from public view.

A report released by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee detailed how Clark defended Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results and as a result clashed with Justice Department superiors who resisted the pressure, resulting in at a dramatic White House meeting in which Trump brooded over Clark’s rise to attorney general. He did not do so after several collaborators threatened to resign.

In a somewhat similar case, the Justice Department in 2015 refused to prosecute former IRS official Lois Lerner for contempt of Congress after Lerner gave an opening statement at a hearing, but then refused. repeatedly to answer questions from lawmakers, citing his Fifth Amendment right not to self-incriminate.

This time, however, the Justice Department is reviewing the charges against a former administration official, not a current official. With little precedent to follow, it is unclear what the ministry would do.

Clark is one of 40 people the committee has subpoenaed so far. Panels chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson wrote in Clarks ‘subpoena that the committees’ investigation revealed credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Department of Justice in efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and its efforts risked implicating the justice ministry in actions without substantive basis and threatening to overthrow the rule of law.

After Clark refused to answer questions, Thompson said it was astonishing that someone who so recently held a position of public trust to uphold the Constitution is now hiding behind vague claims of privilege by a former president. , refuses to answer questions about an attack on our democracy. , and continue an attack on the rule of law.

Lawmakers on the committee said they would decide as early as this week whether to hold Meadows in contempt as well. Thompson said earlier this month that the committee would not rush efforts to make it clear that he had given the former North Carolina congressman multiple opportunities to cooperate.

Meadows’ attorney has made it clear on several occasions that he will not comply with the September subpoena, arguing that Trump has said he will assert executive privilege over testimony. The committee rejected those arguments, especially since the White House has said Biden will waive any privilege over the Meadows interview and courts have so far rejected Trump’s efforts to prevent the committee from collecting evidence. information.

The House panel argued that they have questions for Meadows and Clark, as they did with Bannon, that do not directly involve conversations with Trump and could not be blocked by claims of privilege.

In the September committee subpoena, Thompson cited Meadows’ efforts to overturn Trump’s defeat in the weeks leading up to the insurgency and his pressure on state officials to push former presidents to distort them. allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

Despite Trump’s false claims about a stolen election, the main motivation behind the violent mob that stormed onto Capitol Hill and disrupted Bidens’ certification of victory, the results were confirmed by state officials and confirmed by the courts. Trump’s own attorney general William Barr had said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have altered the results.

Associated Press editors Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

