NADRA dismisses allegation of biometric database hacking, seeks explanation





Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has strongly rejected claims by an official of the country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that its biometric database has been compromised, leaving room for the existence of illegal SIM cards.

According to a report by Dawn, the FIA ​​official lodged the complaint with a parliamentary panel, but then tried to quash it.

The remark sparked an immediate rebuttal from NADRA officials who said their database was designed with a multi-layered security system that makes hacking impossible.

Dawn quotes an anonymous senior NADRA official as saying their database has not been compromised because it is secure against unauthorized access to its databases or citizen credentials.

The official added that NADRA is rejecting what he described as an irresponsible statement by a senior FIA official, especially at a time when the institution is trying to re-establish itself as one of the main identification systems. digital world.

Multi-level control mechanisms (M) and well-defined policies and practices have been implemented for the security and protection of all data stored by NADRA by taking all preventive measures. These baseless innuendos have unintended consequences, including damage to the reputation of the organization serving foreign governments and customers as a leading systems integrator, the NADRA official told Dawn.

The official further explained the security measures taken to secure the databases and the NADRA system. This, he said, includes implementing a privacy-by-design and security-by-default (PbD & SbD) approach and deploying four control systems to ensure data privacy and security. , mentions the report.

NADRA uses the multi-layered Defense in Depth (DiD) approach of cybersecurity in which a series of defensive mechanisms are layered to protect citizens’ data and information. If one mechanism fails, another immediately steps in to thwart an attack, the official said.

NADRA President Tariq Malik also reportedly said the remarks about the database hack were only intended to create chaos and mistrust.

Body established to examine the problems of NADRA

Meanwhile, following these allegations against NADRA, Prime Minister Imran Khan has set up a body to look into some of the issues affecting the institution, writes The Express Tribune.

The coordination committee, headed by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, and which includes six other members of the National Assembly, will, among other things, consider issues raised by parliamentarians regarding NADRA.

Among the concerns raised is the proliferation of illegal SIM cards.

Pakistan’s FIA also recently reported the arrest of two men accused of being involved in activating SIM cards using fake biometric fingerprints.

Articles topics

biometric database | biometrics | cybersecurity | data protection | digital identity | identity management | NADRA | national identity card | Pakistan

