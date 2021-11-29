No-Facts Approach Caused Briefing Problems, CIA Report Says | Donald trump





Donald Trump’s blunt approach to the presidency has created unprecedented challenges for intelligence officials tasked with briefing him, according to a recent CIA account.

The 45th President’s chaotic and free-spirited style, along with his reluctance to read anything presented to him, made the Presidential Daily Briefing, or PDB, a crucial security update that included information on potential threats to states- States supplied more regularly to Vice President Mike. Pence instead, the report reads.

In the middle of Trump’s tenure, his briefings were reduced to two weekly sessions of 45 minutes each. Briefings were completely cut short after the deadly January 6 insurgency, sparked by Trump urging his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to reverse his defeat to Joe Biden.

The analysis comes in the form of a 40-page unclassified update of the CIA Getting to Know the President, a publication that chronicles efforts to educate and take office in elected presidents-elect during times of transition. for each administration since 1952.

For the intelligence community (IC), Trump’s transition has been by far the most difficult in his historic experience with briefing new presidents, concludes the new chapter, posted on the CIA website.

Trump was like [Richard] Nixon, suspicious and insecure of the intelligence process, but unlike Nixon in the way he reacted. Rather than shutting down the IC, Trump engaged with it but attacked it publicly.

Nixon, who resigned in 1974 after the Watergate scandal, refused to accept any CIA intelligence and instead received briefings from trusted insiders such as his national security adviser and later Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger.

Trump has regularly assaulted intelligence officials and chose to believe Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than agencies including the CIA who concluded that Russia had meddled in the 2016 election.

CIA reporting author John L Helgerson, a retired career intelligence officer, said the briefers had had limited success in their mission to provide timely and relevant intelligence to Trump and to ” establish a working relationship with him.

Pence, on the other hand, was an avid reader, six days a week, going out of his way to try and keep Trump focused. The vice president urged briefers to look at the maps in graphically rich presentations much shorter than those presented to Trump’s predecessors, and occasionally asked leading questions in joint sessions with Trump so the president could hear his concerns. .

Pences’ efforts have been largely unsuccessful, suggests Helgerson. James Clapper, a former director of national intelligence, said Trump was inclined to take off on tangents, according to the CIA report, and said there might be [only] eight or nine minutes of real intelligence in an hour of discussion.

Plus, Clapper said, as the IC worked with evidence, Trump was evidence without facts that didn’t cut him off with him.

Helgerson writes: Trump preferred that the briefer take the lead and summarize the key points and important elements of the days since their last session. The PDB was published daily, but since Trump only received a briefing two or three times a week, he relied on the briefer to orally summarize the importance of the most important issues.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, the topics Trump paid most attention to were China and developments involving Russia and Ukraine. The first of two dismissals of former presidents was for urging Ukraine to investigate Biden, then his likely opponent in the 2020 election. He has also been investigated for alleged collusion with Russia.

A few subjects and regions of the world stood out for their relative absence, the CIA report said. Concerning Europe, only the budgetary questions of NATO, Turkey and the approach of the elections in France and Germany have given rise to many discussions. Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia received almost no attention.

Overall, Helgerson believes, the information process barely survived the Trump presidency.

[He] publicly criticized the outgoing directors of national intelligence and the CIA, and denigrated the substantive work and integrity of intelligence agencies. From the start, it was clear that the IC was going through a difficult period.

The system worked, but it struggled.

