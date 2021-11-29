Prime Minister Modi shares a special melody made for him by residents of the “whistling village of India”





Appreciating the Centre’s efforts to promote Kongthong Village as a premier tourism destination, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma shared a video featuring a special tune sung by a woman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the video and expressed his gratitude to the villagers on November 28. “Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Indian government is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of the Meghalaya. And yes, we also saw some great photos from the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. It’s beautiful, ”Modi’s tweet read. “Honorable PM @narendramodi Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honor and in appreciation of the government’s efforts to promote the village as a premier tourist destination,” Sangma tweeted. Watch the video here: Thank you to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Indian government is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of the Meghalaya. And yes, we also saw some great photos from the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks very beautiful. @SangmaConrad https://t.co/9ibr8eM1zd Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021 The whistling village in northeast India where each person has an unwritten but sung name. Such rich traditions make me wander in a futuristic world where I will travel without worrying about pandemics @DrSharathS @gautamsand @KTamirisaMD Chinnaiyan® https://t.co/yKhK6xSXDx Nishaki Mehta MD (@ Nishaki1) November 28, 2021 Had been to Kong Thong during monsoon 2019. The friendliness and innocence of the villagers, the fascinating beauty and cleanliness of the village, hissing people’s names are all unparalleled https://t.co/Ocek1Yf8zR Srinand S Kaushik (@srinandsk) November 28, 2021 Like the climate, you people look so cute and wonderful, peaceful listening to this Kbk (@Kbkchinna) November 28, 2021 Kongthong Village has been recommended by the Ministry of Tourism for the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s “Best Tourist Villages” competition. The greenery of Kongthong, nestled on the slopes of the Khal-ar-shnog region in East Khasi Hills, is beautifully depicted in the video. In rare song culture, a person’s name is identified with the help of a melody, distinct, unusual, unwritten, unspoken, but sung. Kongthong is celebrated as a “whistling village,” according to the video. Earlier this month, on November 16, a photo of the crystal-clear Umngot River in Shillong in the Meghalaya left netizens spellbound. The photo of the “on-air boat” was shared by Jal Shakti’s ministry and the Umngot River was described as “the cleanest in the world”.

