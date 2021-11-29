Erdogan says Turkey will take steps to improve relations with Egypt and Israel





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey would seek to improve relations with Israel and Egypt after doing so with the United Arab Emirates. Last week, Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed a series of investment agreements under which the UAE agreed to invest up to $ 10 billion in the Turkish economy, prompting Erdogan to praise a new era in relations between his country and the Sheikh of the Gulf. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s trip to Turkey was the UAE’s highest-level visit for nearly a decade. Asked about the future of Turkey’s precarious relations with Egypt and Israel, Erdogan hinted that Ankara could eventually reinstate its ambassadors in the two countries. We will take these steps gradually according to a certain timetable. We will take action similar to that taken between us and the United Arab Emirates, he told reporters on a return flight from his trip to Turkmenistan. “Now when we have made our decision, we will of course be able to appoint ambassadors according to a set timetable,” Erdogan said. Relations between Cairo and Ankara deteriorated after 2013, when the Egyptian army overthrew the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi. The two countries recalled their ambassadors and degraded their diplomatic relations. In May, Egypt and Turkey held the first talks between senior diplomats since then. They ended without a breakthrough but were hailed by regional heavyweights as candid and thorough. In September, the two countries, which back opposing sides in the civil war in Libya, pledged to continue normalization talks. Erdogan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog pledged to restore ties between their countries in a phone call in July. Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and Turkey’s support for the Gaza-based militant group Hamas have strained Turkish-Israeli relations. The assassination by the Israeli navy in 2010 of 10 Turkish militants trying to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip added to the tensions. In 2018, Turkey expelled the Israeli ambassador to protest the deaths of Palestinian rioters along the border between Israel and Gaza. This month Erdogan spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a rare phone call that followed Turkey’s release of two Israeli tourists held on suspicion of espionage.

