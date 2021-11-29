Mark Esper sues Pentagon for writing book on Trump White HouseExBulletin





Then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper testifies at a July 2020 House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC Greg Nash / Getty Images .

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon, which he says ordered him to write parts of a “blunt and frank memoir” he hopes to publish about his days at Home Trump’s White.

Esper, who was sacked by then-President Donald Trump after the November 2020 election, said the Defense Department, which he led for nearly 16 months, “arbitrarily” drafted the manuscript of the book, A sacred oath.

“An important text is unduly banned from publication … under the guise of classification,” said the lawsuit filed Sunday in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, as reported by the New York Times. “The text retained is crucial in telling important stories discussed in the manuscript.”

Balancing transparency and security

The lawsuit, obtained by NPR, describes Esper’s short tenure as head of the Defense Department as “an unprecedented time of civil unrest, public health crises, growing threats abroad, Pentagon transformation and a White House apparently determined to circumvent the Constitution “.

A promotional copy on Amazon says the book will reveal “the shocking details of [Esper’s] tumultuous tenure while serving in the Trump administration. The book is expected to be published in May by William Morrow.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told NPR in a statement that the department was aware of Esper’s concerns. “As with all of these reviews, the department takes seriously its obligation to balance national security with an author’s narrative desire,” he said, adding that since it is now a legal question, there would be no further comment.

A high-level narrative of the Trump era

Esper was fired on November 9, 2020, apparently following a number of policy differences, including his refusal of threats from Trump to use active-duty military personnel to respond to the Black Lives Matter protests. Trump wrote in a tweet that Esper had been “fired”.

In a tweet on Sunday, Esper’s attorney Mark Zaid said the former defense secretary was the “most senior official to ever sue” to challenge such redactions.

In an email to NPR, Zaid added that it was “very unusual for someone as high as a cabinet official not to have enough opportunity to discuss everything. [government] concerns. “

The approval process

The lawsuit says Esper submitted the manuscript last May and that when he received a response last month, it contained redactions of parts of 60 pages.

The lawsuit says Esper emailed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this month after being told “not to quote former President Trump and others in meetings.” [and] not to describe the conversations between the former president and me, and not to use certain verbs or nouns to describe historical events. “

Esper is bound by confidentiality rules to give the Pentagon a first look at any potentially sensitive manuscript.

“For almost six months, I patiently went through the formal process, only to have my unclassified manuscript drafted arbitrarily without being clearly told why,” Esper said in his statement, adding that he was disappointed by the administration for what it considers a violation of its constitutional rights.

Book disputes like Esper’s go back decades, with former officials at odds with current administrations balancing transparency and national security. In some cases, the books have been published despite objections, such as in the case of former national security adviser John Bolton.

NPR National Security Correspondent Tom Bowman contributed to this report.

