Why the WHO skipped two letters from the Greek alphabet to name Omicron





By Faith Karimi, CNN The name of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron creates some confusion. Since May the World Health Organization uses letters of the Greek alphabet, in order, to name the variants of the coronavirus. Delta was the most dominant, followed by eight others – including Epsilon, Iota and Lambda – which until now have mostly fizzled out. So after a new variant with the bulky scientific name of B.1.1.529 was discovered last week in South Africa, observers might have expected the WHO to name it the next one. Greek letter from the list: Nu. But the health agency ignored Nu, as well as the post letter – Xi – and instead went straight to Omicron – the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet. “Nu is too easily mistaken for ‘new’ and Xi was not used because it’s a common last name,” the organization said in an emailed statement to CNN. “And WHO best practices for naming new diseases suggest” to avoid offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group. “ Although pronounced differently, the Greek letter Xi bears a similarity to the Chinese surname Xi – as in Chinese leader Xi Jinping – fueling speculation that may have played a role in the WHO’s omission of the name. China has sought to distance itself from the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuffed claims that the virus originally from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientific names of diseases “can be difficult to pronounce and remember, and are subject to misrepresentation” The WHO said in May. “As a result, people often resort to variant calling by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatizing and discriminatory.” To avoid these stigmas, WHO has avoided associating viruses with specific regions of the world. Some believe that the use of the terms “Wuhan virus” and “Chinese virus” to describe the Covid-19 have led to persecution of people of Asian descent. At its website, WHO said it had identified best practices for naming new human diseases, “with the aim of minimizing the unnecessary negative impact of disease names on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare.” This is how this latest variant of the coronavirus was named Omicron. And if even more recent variations emerge, there are nine more letters in the Greek alphabet. The next one is Pi. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc17news.com/news/health-news/cnn-health/2021/11/29/why-who-skipped-two-letters-of-the-greek-alphabet-in-naming-omicron/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos