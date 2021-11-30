Cyber ​​volunteers in India silence critical voices

The MHA did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment. Loading The BJP came to power in India in 2014 and won an even bigger margin in 2019, its victories attributed in large part to its savvy computing and social media prowess, fueled by the thousands of supporters it calls yodhas. or digital warriors. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 71, is known to be tech-savvy, with 73 million followers on his personal Twitter account, and follows several individuals known to harass those who criticize his government, and who often say in their profiles that ‘they are proud to be followed by Modi. The cyber volunteer program goes beyond simply silencing people, said Swati Chaturvedi, a freelance journalist who wrote a book about BJP’s social media strategy and her experience of being trolled.

But it’s actually a very smart move, as they can continue to intimidate dissent online without coming under further scrutiny themselves, she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Loading More than half of India’s 1.3 billion people have access to the Internet. The country has more than 300 million Facebook users and 200 million on Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service – more than any other democracy in the world. About 22 million use Twitter, according to Statista. India, like other countries, recently introduced laws to limit so-called disinformation and to censor content deemed critical to government handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

China launched a hotline this year for citizens to report online comments defaming the ruling Communist Party, while Vietnam introduced guidelines encouraging people to post positive content about the country and banning posts that affect them. state interests. Loading India introduced new rules this year that activists say violate privacy rights by requiring social media companies to identify users to authorities, following government demands to remove messages criticizing its handling of COVID-19. WhatsApp has filed a complaint against the rules. But the government’s cyber volunteer program is perhaps the most insidious step yet and risks turning the country into a surveillance state, said Anushka Jain, associate lawyer with the Internet Freedom Foundation, an advocacy group.

We already have a cybercrime law – so it is not necessary. It’s just cyber vigilance, and it’s dangerous because it pits citizen against citizen with no way to ensure that someone isn’t using it just for their personal vendetta, Jain said. Anyone can become a volunteer without prior verification, and there is no clear definition of what anti-national content is. This program will only create a secret police force like the Stasi in East Germany in present-day India, she said. Three years ago, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced plans to create a social media communications hub that would monitor online platforms and analyze all communications in real time. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit:PA The proposal was challenged by an opposition party member who said it would violate privacy and create a surveillance state. The plan was withdrawn by the government, which had argued that the hub would help overworked police prevent crime.

Since then, the government has increased the pressure on social media companies: Twitter removal requests have been steadily increasing since 2014, and India submitted the most content removal requests in 2020, according to Twitter data. India also tops the list of government requests for information on Twitter in the second half of 2020, overtaking the United States for the first time. These requests may include requesting the identities of people tweeting under pseudonyms. Facebook received more than 45,000 data requests from the Indian government from January to June of this year, compared to around 3,000 requests for the same period in 2013, according to its data. Several farmers – and their supporters – who were protesting against the new farm laws earlier this year have had their Twitter and Instagram accounts blocked at the behest of the government, including the handle @ standup4farmers. Dozens of activists and journalists in India have also been revealed to be the target of spyware Pegasus, developed by Israeli tech company NSO, which turns a cell phone into a surveillance device.

Authorities declined to say whether the government bought the technology, saying only that there was no unauthorized surveillance. Meanwhile, authorities in several Indian states have recently said they will deny people passports and government jobs for their anti-national or anti-social online posts. The aim is to silence through intimidation, as well as create a false narrative of support for government views, said Mirza Saaib Bg, a Kashmiri lawyer who has been trolled and harassed for his criticism of the government. There is no clear definition of what illegal activity is that can get a person in trouble. Likewise, there is no definition of what is anti-national – it seems any criticism of the ruling party is anti-national, Bg said. There are real-world consequences: A member of a right-wing Hindu group was arrested for the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, while WhatsApp group messages led to deadly lynchings – mostly Muslim men and Dalits falsely accused of killing cows, kidnapping children or selling body parts.

WhatsApp introduced limits on message forwarding in 2018 to deter mass transfers in India. For Hiral Rana, 37, these were not pressing concerns when she signed up to volunteer in cybercrime to fight disinformation after seeing a tweet about the government agenda. Loading About two to three times a day, she and other volunteers in the state of Western Gujarat received information relating to the coronavirus or government policy to post on their Twitter accounts, and to report any misinformation they had. spotted to police and states. cybercrime group. It’s a good program, but too few of us were trying to spot the misleading tweets and report them, she said, adding that although she was a BJP supporter, she was not asked to publish political messages. She resigned after a few months.