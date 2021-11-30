The search for Vice President Trumps 2024 is already underway





When political parties are led by very old people, speculation naturally focuses on heirs presumptive. This helps explain Beltway’s toxic game of questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’s future viability as a candidate in order to spark interest in possible alternatives for Democrats. But to the extent that Donald Trump is already granted the 2024 Republican nomination if he so chooses, his decision on a running mate could be just as important and certainly much more open to endless possibilities. So it’s only slightly premature that Politico has now kicked off the GOP 2024 Veepstakes with some glimpses of the 45th President’s thinking, so to speak. The fundamental principle of control that Trump should follow couldn’t be much clearer:

Those familiar with his thinking say his selection will be determined by two factors that are highest in Trump’s estimate: unchallenged loyalty and an embrace from former presidents baseless claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

This therefore excludes ab initio a reversion to the Trump-Pence notes of 2016 and 2020. On January 6, Pence failed the ultimate loyalty test under fire, and even though Trump is hesitant about whether his veep deserved to be hanged by the La The Capitol riot mob he instigated, no degree of crawling, even from the Indiana toad master, will bring him back to his exalted position so close to the throne.

It is less clear whether the loyalty test for a 2024 veep requires a consistent advocacy history for the Big Lie, or simply the absence of any disqualifying contempt for it. So it’s hard to discern at this point how many potential veeps can make the first cut in order to gain the favor due to secondary considerations:

Those familiar with Trump’s thinking say his selection for a potential vice president would likely hinge on three general candidate tracks: women, conservatives of color, or a trusted adviser or consigliere, as one described it. to advise.

Politico lists Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as potential running mates in the women’s line. Blackburn is clearly suspect on the loyalty test, as she voted to certify Biden voters in Arizona and Pennsylvania after the Capitol riot, reversing her earlier stance in favor of an electoral coup. Like Pence, she panicked when things got real. She would clearly have to make a lot of retroactive noise about the theft to overcome this moment of betrayal, which is roughly equivalent to Peter denying Jesus after the arrest that led to the crucifixion. Reynolds is a closer case: Aside from condemning the January 6 violence, she has managed to remain silent on the Big Lie, although she (along with Senator Chuck Grassley) had no problem standing on a platform. -formed with Trump in Iowa last month as he lamented the stolen election.

The dominant figure in the Color Lane Conservatives is South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, whose stock among Republicans of all faiths rose sharply after his televised response to Bidens’ speech at a joint session of Congress in April. Can he pass the loyalty test? Experts may differ. Like Blackburn, Scott voted to confirm Biden’s voters on January 6, but did so with an attorney’s statement of sympathy and appreciation for Trump combined with the sad conclusion that there was no constitutional path. to justify the terrible things that could have been done to the 45th President. Scott even left open the possibility of being convinced by other evidence that the election was stolen, which could also leave open the possibility of a future subscription to The Big Lie in all its details.

But if Trump decides to apply a strict constructionist loyalty test that excludes any expression of doubt or nuance, the conservative color path would be sparsely populated. Perhaps if his pal Herschel Walker wins a Senate seat from the Republicans in 2022 while somehow allaying concerns about his mental health and alleged tendency towards domestic violence, he could qualify. But if not, he can turn to prospects who (regardless of race or ethnicity) are more aptly classified by the third path Politico mentioned: trusted advisers, or, to put it more colloquially, buddies.

Trump could go with a well-accredited pal like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or former White House Rep and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. But you have to understand that a big part of the case for a buddy running mate is to definitely establish that a trusting relationship with the Big Man is more important than any conventional summary lines you might imagine. Here’s how you ended up with a prospect like Richard (Ric) Grenell:

Don’t sleep on Ric. Trump loves him, and unlike Pompeo or anyone else, he has no interest in running for president. That’s a big deal for Trump, said another advisor on Grenell, who recently joined the Trumps super PAC board.

Think about it for a moment. Despite his recently acquired MAGA credentials, Grenells’ track record makes him a living nightmare for your average Trump lover: a career diplomat who graduated from Kennedy School; a former spokesperson for the George W. Bush administration and Mitt Romney; and an openly gay man living (from the perspective of Trump’s conservative Christian base) in sin with a longtime partner. Trump-Grenell sounds absurd until you consider that perhaps it could demonstrate the unconditional nature of the loyalty that Trump demands and receives from his supporters high and low. You can well imagine the former president in a moment Logan Roy relishing the humiliation of a Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz when forced to praise the great man’s choice of a successor so far out of his way. affections which they have trampled upon.

After all, unless there is a genuine abolition of constitutional democracy (always an option) and an agreement with the real devil to lengthen his life perpetually, this will be Trump’s last campaign, assuming he chooses to do so. to do. His running mate will not only be heir apparent to the presidency, but also to the MAGA movement, and he may not be able to bring himself to recognize anyone as worthy of the honor. He has a good excuse (other than jealousy for a popular young pol) for ignoring the obvious choice as successor, Ron DeSantis, whose joint residence in Florida with Trump means (in accordance with Article II of the US Constitution ) that the ticket would be denied the Sunshine States essential 30 electoral votes. It seems likely that Trump will choose a pre-declined running mate to make sure no one threatens to steal even an iota of his fame. But the odds are even higher that he’ll leave us all guessing for a season or two of suspense.

