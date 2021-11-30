How long can Mitch McConnell ignore Donald Trump?





“I think we need to think about the future and not the past,” McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju last month, when asked about candidates embracing Trump. “I think the American people are focused on this administration, which it is doing at home, and I hope the election of 22 will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a repetition of suggestions on what that may have happened in 2020. “

You will notice that McConnell did not say the words “Donald Trump” at all in this quote. In fact, the Senate Minority Leader seems to be doing his best to never say the former president’s name publicly these days.

The problem with this strategy? Donald Trump.

The former president just can’t stop talking about McConnell. Trump’s latest arrived the day after Thanksgiving when he gave an interview to Fox Business.

“It’s not infrastructure and we had 19 Republicans voting for it,” Trump said of the $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill enacted by Biden. “What a shame. But Mitch McConnell gave that. This guy should step down as leader.” . It also follows weeks of insults in which Trump called McConnell an “old raven.”

What McConnell said nothing to. He simply acted as if Trump no longer existed – even though there is no debate that the former president remains the most popular and powerful figure in the GOP.

As the Washington Post put it in a McConnell profile earlier this month:

“At 79, safely re-elected last year to a seventh term and in his 16th year as the first Republican in the Senate, McConnell nevertheless increasingly plays the role of a conflicting and compromising promoter of Trump’s interests. , not a leader with his own vision. “

McConnell didn’t get to where he is by being stupid. Or weak.

But, despite his commitment to forget about Trump, it is getting harder and harder to do so. When the biggest bully in the neighborhood asks you to quit, don’t you have to answer if you’re McConnell?

The point: McConnell will continue to be asked about Trump – and what the former president said about him. Does he decide to answer? And if so, when?

