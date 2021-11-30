In naming “Omicron” from the Greek alphabet, why the WHO ignored “Nu” and “Xi”





Omicron, first found in South Africa, has been identified in at least a dozen other countries. New Delhi: Omicron, the new variant of Covid that puts the world on high alert, was named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The first 12 have already been used to name other strains. Why were the letters 13 and 14 Nu and Xi ignored by the World Health Organization? The internet is full of theories. Many said the letters were avoided for a reason. The letter Nu could be mistaken for new and Xi is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name. Journalist Paul Nuki, editor-in-chief of The Telegraph, cited a source revealing that this was indeed the case. A WHO source confirmed that the letters Nu and Xi in the Greek alphabet were deliberately avoided. Nu was ignored to avoid confusion with the word “new” and Xi was ignored to “avoid stigmatizing an area,” they said. All inherently political pandemics! A WHO source confirmed that the letters Nu and Xi in the Greek alphabet were deliberately avoided. Nu was ignored to avoid confusion with the word “new” and Xi was ignored to “avoid stigmatizing an area,” they said. All inherently political pandemics! Paul Nuki (@PaulNuki) November 26, 2021 The one who should not be named. It looks like the WHO skipped the next Greek letter after Nu to name the new variant. The next letter is Xi. The concern is that the WHO is again avoiding any discomfort for the Chinese government. So they named it Omicron … Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 26, 2021 Many have tweeted about these reports. Some even called the variant Nu but then corrected themselves, noting that the WHO had skipped two alphabets. News of a new Nu variant, but the WHO is skipping the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi, posted Martin Kulldorff, whose Twitter biography describes him as an epidemiologist. News of the new Nu variant, but the WHO skips the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi. pic.twitter.com/UJ4xMwg52i Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) November 26, 2021 One user replied: No, exactly the opposite. They try to avoid any association with politics. They started using these names so as not to stigmatize the places they are in and they want to avoid confusion or for the name to be a bigger story than the deadly variants, so they also ignored names like Nu. Omicron, first found in South Africa, has been identified in at least a dozen other countries. WHO today warned that Omicron poses a “very high” global risk and that outbreaks of infection could have serious consequences in some areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/omicron-why-who-skipped-2-greek-letters-while-naming-new-covid-strain-2629234 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos