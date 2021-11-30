Erdogan says Turkey seeks to reconnect with Israel





Turkey will take measures to improve its relations with Israel, similar to those taken with the United Arab Emirates, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in comments published by Turkish media on Monday. Relations between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates were strained over regional issues, but the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to Ankara last week thawed relations as countries sealed multi-billion dollar investments. “Just as a step has been taken between us and the United Arab Emirates, we will take similar steps with the others,” Erdogan told Turkish reporters on board his plane returning from a trip to Turkmenistan this weekend, NTV channel reported. He suggested that Turkish ambassadors could be returned to Egypt and Israel, and that ambassadors could be returned to the two countries after years of frosty relations. “Now when we have made our decision, we will of course be able to appoint ambassadors according to a set timetable,” Erdogan said, without proposing a timetable. In 2018, Turkey ordered the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador for the murder of protesters along the border with the Gaza Strip. Relations between Jerusalem and Ankara are perpetually strained, and Erdogan regularly makes derogatory comments about Israel. Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions Earlier this month, an Israeli couple were detained for a week in Turkey after being arrested for photographing Erdogan Palace. The couple were accused of being Israeli spies, although Israel dismissed the charges as ridiculous, noting that they were only bus drivers on vacation. Israeli couple Mordi and Natali Oknin, who have been detained in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage, are greeted upon arrival at their home in Modiin on November 18, 2021 after their release. (GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) After more than a week in detention, Erdogan ordered the couple’s release and their return to Israel, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked the Turkish leader for his personal involvement in their release. Bennett also praised the lines of communication between the two countries, effective and discreet in times of crisis. The prime minister’s office told AFP that this was the first such contact between an Israeli prime minister and Erdogan since 2013. Reports following the couple’s release have indicated that Erdogan’s personal involvement in the incident could herald an improvement in ties between the two nations after years of tension. But last week Erdogan accused Israel of oppressive policies towards Palestinians, including the alleged forced displacement of residents in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid hold talks with Natali and Mordi Oknin after returning from Turkey to Israel on November 18, 2021 (Haim Zach / GPO) We must work with all our might to preserve the status and sanctity of Jerusalem, the capital of Palestine. The main thing is the establishment of lasting peace and stability on the basis of a two-state solution and established international parameters, he said in a speech, according to local media. Despite the harsh rhetoric, Erdogan also said during the speech that continuing dialogue with Israel is in Turkey’s interest and called for the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. Turkey and Egypt severed relations after the 2013 overthrow of former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, backed by Erdogan. They expelled their respective ambassadors and degraded their relations in 2013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/erdogan-says-turkey-seeking-to-mend-troubled-ties-with-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos