The 2022 state budget focuses on six main policies: President Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The 2022 state revenue and expenditure budget prioritizes six policies, with the primary focus remaining controlling COVID-19, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said. “We will focus on six main policies. First, continue to control COVID-19 while prioritizing the health sector,” he said Monday at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. He made the statement at an event attended by cabinet members and other state officials. “Second (axis), maintain the sustainability of social protection programs for the poor and vulnerable,” President Jokowi informed. Third, improve or develop human resources to make them superior, he said. Fourth, push for infrastructure development and encourage adaptation to technology, he said. Fifth, strengthen fiscal decentralization to increase and distribute welfare among regions, he added. “The sixth is to continue budget reform by implementing ‘zero-based budgeting’ so that spending is more efficient,” he noted. In 2022, ministers and regional leaders must continue to prepare to deal with the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to pose a threat to the global community, including Indonesia, President Jokowi said. “Uncertainty in the fields of health and the economy must be our basis for planning and implementing programs,” he said. The 2022 state budget has been designed and will be implemented in a reactive, proactive and flexible manner, in response to the uncertainty of 2022, he explained. Related News: Regional chiefs set to absorb Rs 226 trillion budget: Jokowi “Always innovate and anticipate the various changes that occur while maintaining good governance,” he said. The president said the 2022 state budget has a crucial role. “As the Presidency of the G20, we need to demonstrate our ability to deal with climate change, especially emission reductions and the movement to develop the environment in a sustainable manner. We need to show real action towards (achieving) a green and sustainable economy, ”he said. added. The 2022 state budget was stipulated in law number 6 of 2021, which entered into force on October 27, 2021. The law regulates the 2022 state revenue and expenditure budget. Law number 6 of 2021 states that the 2022 state budget includes planned state revenue of Rs 1,846.1 billion and state expenditure of Rs 2,714.2 billion. The budget deficit reached IDR 868 trillion, or 4.85% of gross domestic product, while the deficit was targeted at 4.85% of GDP. Projected economic growth in 2022 is estimated at 5.2 percent, while the poverty rate is expected to decline to 8.5 to 9 percent. In addition, the declared unemployment rate is expected to be between 5.5 and 6.3% and the inequality ratio to fall to 0.376 and 0.378. Meanwhile, the Human Development Index is expected to rise to 73.41-73.46. Related news: Indonesian government predicts 16.3% growth in state revenue in 2021

