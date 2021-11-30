Politics
Channel crossings: France says Boris Johnson mocks Franco-British relations as he urges Prime Minister to “take responsibility” for migrant crisis | UK News
Boris Johnson has been accused of deriding Franco-British relations after posting a letter to Emmanuel Macron on Twitter on how to deal with the migrant crisis in the Channel.
French Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin said the prime minister should “take responsibility” for those attempting to cross the water to Britain.
He said Mr Johnson acted in a “special matter” by choosing to mail a letter to the French President in line, describing the solutions he proposes small boat crossings.
France was so enraged by this decision that he withdrew the UK’s invitation to join the weekend talks with other European ministers on how to stem the flow of people crossing the Strait of Pas de Calais.
Mr. Darmanin told French TV channel BFMTV: “When there are serious diplomatic exchanges … and lives that are at stake … and a few minutes later you see that a letter, no one has never spoken before, is posted on Twitter of from the British Prime Minister to the President of the French Republic before the President of the Republic has received it, it’s a bit peculiar. “
He added: “When in this letter the English say that the French should ‘take back their migrants, all their migrants’, it is a mockery”.
And he declared that Franco-British relations were not currently “normal” and that “our private exchanges are not always in phase with our public exchanges”.
The French minister had previously declared the United Kingdom must make itself less attractive economically for migrants.
it comes after 27 people died trying to cross the body of water in a small boat that capsized last Wednesday – the worst tragedy since the start of the current crisis.
Among the dead were a pregnant woman, children and a 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq trying to find her fiancé.
However, Downing Street insisted that Mr Johnson continues to have full confidence in Priti Patel.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister fully recognizes the work the Home Secretary is doing to try to resolve this difficult issue.”
The spokesperson said the most important step that could be taken to resolve the issue would be for France to accept the return of the migrants.
Responding to criticism from France of the UK’s handling of the situation, the spokesperson said: “The greatest deterrent, the greatest step we could take with the French would be a return agreement. , as the Prime Minister indicated last week.
“But we are already taking action through our Nationality and Borders Bill to reduce the pull factors to the UK and make our asylum system stronger but fairer.”
The Dutch and UK governments have agreed migrants must be returned to the first safe country they arrive.
After talks on Sunday, it was agreed that a plane, operated by the European Union border agency Frontex, would monitor the Channel coasts for people crossing from December 1.
Migration officials have also pledged to cooperate more closely against smuggling networks and the inflatable boat trade.
Ms Patel would have been satisfied with the decision to send the Frontex plane.
