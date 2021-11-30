World famous moron Donald Trump Jr. calls for vaccine protest as Omicron poses very high risk





If there’s one important lesson people should have learned over the past five years, it’s never to listen to a Trump again. Probably the best example of this lesson can be found in Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company which, as a reminder, included lying to the public about the severity of the virus, putting the president’s son-in-law in charge. government response, politicizing the wearing of masks and organizing regular super-dissemination events. Listening to everything a Trump has to say about the disease at this point would be like listening to the advice of a proctologist after it was discovered he had performed a series of simple surgeries that left patients shitting their mouths. . And yet, for some reason, people with the Trump surname still believe they are immediately qualified to make medical recommendations on the matter.

Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. took a break before mocking NBA players behind his computer screen for raging against vaccination warrants. Praising the protests in Europe, the ex-president’s namesake said Americans should fight the one thing that gives us a chance to end the pandemic his father so royally botched. You don’t hear about what’s going on with the riots in Europe on a daily basis now against vaccine warrants, because our media want to block that, Trump Jr. has wrongly claimed. (In fact, the European protests have been covered extensively by, among others, the New York Times, ABC News, and the Washington Post.) They’ll make sure you never hear about them because they don’t want to. you have these kinds of ideas. this freedom may still exist in some parts of the world. Europe is pushing back and the Americas are sitting there like sheep, Oh, that’s good, follow what these guys that haven’t done anything right in the last couple of years are telling us. His absolute madness.

Does Junior realize that two years ago his father was president? Unfortunately, the jury is out. Where the jury is not out is on the question of the effectiveness of vaccine mandates, which work very well, both in the United States and in Europe, and on the effectiveness of vaccines when it is about preventing serious illness and death; in September, unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their fully vaccinated counterparts.

Don Jr.’s call for people to rise up against one of the most important tools we have to fight COVID-19 comes amid the threat of the new omicron variant, which the World Organization for the Health rated it as a variant of concern and said it is a very high risk problem overall. In recent days, the United States, Britain, the European Union and other countries have imposed travel restrictions on flights from southern Africa, but experts believe it may be. -be too late. (Canadian officials announced on Sunday that two cases of the variant had already been detected in Ontario.)

Saturday, of course, wasn’t the first time Don Jr. had something uniquely stupid to say about vaccination warrants. In August, he lashed out at the Biden administration for its vaccination campaign, writing: Then they’re going to water you until you get vaccinated. Her online store, the go-to shopping destination for assholes, currently sells readable clothing, Powered by Natural Immunity and My Science Is Better Than Yours.

In the same interview with Fox, Jr. criticized Biden for not curing cancer. It was also going to cure cancer, if I remember correctly, Dan, Trump Jr. told Dan Bongino. You remember ? Everyone was, Oh, that’s great, we should definitely elect him. I haven’t seen a lot of movement on it.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

Trumps that the disastrous Tulsa rally was even more of a train wreck than originally thought Top Kamala Harris Aide is heading for the exit Inside the Snafu supply chain that could wreck your vacation plans L ‘Abominable Jeffrey Epstein SagaAndy Jassy, ​​Amazon’s New CEO, Comes In The RingRupert Murdoch Tells Trump At STFU About 2020Did The Lingerie Trade Make Jeffrey Epstein Possible? Extract from the archives: the second coming Not a subscriber? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/11/donald-trump-jr-vaccine-mandates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos