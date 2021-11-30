Politics
PM Modi could visit UAE in January, could be his first overseas visit in 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January, which could be his first overseas trip in 2022. (PTI)
India and the United Arab Emirates are in talks to firm up the visit, which is expected to focus largely on the ongoing Dubai exhibition.
- PTI New Delhi
- Last update:November 29, 2021, 11:35 p.m. IS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January, which could be his first overseas trip in 2022, people familiar with the development said on Monday. The two sides are in talks to firm up the visit which is expected to focus largely on the ongoing Dubai exhibition.
The India pavilion at the Expo drew a huge crowd. Those named above said the dates for the proposed visit have yet to be finalized.
India’s relations with the United Arab Emirates have seen a major upturn in recent years. The two sides are moving forward to consolidate a comprehensive economic partnership agreement by the first half of next year, which is expected to significantly strengthen trade and investment ties.
Due to their growing strategic ties, India and the United Arab Emirates were recently part of a new group of four countries which is expected to focus on trade and investment issues. The other two members are the United States and Israel. In August, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited India.
In December of last year, the Army Chief of Staff, General MM Naravane, visited the United Arab Emirates and it was the first ever visit by a chief of the Indian army in this influential Gulf country. In July, then Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the United Arab Emirates, reflecting India’s growing strategic ties with the country.
