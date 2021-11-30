Xi Jinping promises 1 billion additional vaccine doses for Africa





(Bloomberg) Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to deliver an additional 1 billion doses of vaccines to African countries as the world's poorest continent grapples with the emergence of a potentially new variant of Covid-19 more transmissible. Xi said 600 million doses will be donated while the rest will be produced jointly by Chinese companies and African countries, without providing details. He spoke on video Monday at the eighth triennial forum on China-Africa cooperation in the Senegalese city of Diamniadio. China has already sold 136 million doses of the vaccine to Africa and pledged 19 million doses donated, according to Beijing-based Bridge Consulting, which tracks shipments through press releases and government reports. Beijing has delivered 107 million of these doses and 11.6 million more through the international Covax initiative, the consulting firm said on Monday. Beijing will offer African financial institutions a $ 10 billion line of credit and encourage Chinese companies to invest at least $ 10 billion on the continent over the next three years, Xi said. It will also provide $ 10 billion in trade finance to support African exports to China, reaching $ 300 billion over three years and allocate $ 10 billion in special drawing rights from the country's International Monetary Fund, an international reserve asset. to African countries. The two-day conference takes place as African countries grapple with the devastating fallout from the pandemic, which is at risk of being exacerbated by the detection of the omicron strain of the coronavirus. As Africa's largest trading partner, China has an important role to play in the continent's economic recovery. Xi Jinping's opening speech focused on the most immediate concern for the continent, namely the shortage of vaccines to fight the pandemic, especially in light of the new variant, said Lina Benabdallah, professor. policy and international affairs assistant at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. . The Chinese leadership's commitment to vaccines was the biggest to date in Africa, she said. Since 2006, China had doubled its investment commitment in Africa every three years at the FOCAC summit, Beijing's main vehicle for managing its relations with the continent. It came to a halt in 2018 when Xi matched China's previous pledge of $ 60 billion as the world's second largest economy was criticized for imposing unsustainable levels of debt on developing countries.

