A convict was invited to a plea in the presence of judges, deplores the PM – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan again lamented on Monday that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, sentenced by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, was invited as the main guest at a recent conference in which judges of the supreme courts were also present.

The prime minister feared that another blasphemous attempt would be made by the West against the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and said that this time a well-calculated and unanimous response would have to come from Muslims so that the false impression cannot come to the fore. that Muslims were against freedom of speech.

He admitted that the government was acting slowly enough and that was the reason why the Prime Minister’s University, which he had dreamed of three years ago, could not start functioning even today.

Fears another blasphemous attempt in the West, calls for a calculated response from the Muslim world

A new culture has developed in the country in which thieves are not treated like thieves. We saw that at a recent conference in Lahore, to which Supreme Court justices were invited, the main guest was the person who was convicted by the Supreme Court, Khan said in his speech afterwards. the inauguration of a new university block established Al-Qadir University in Sohawa tehsil of Jhelum district, while referring to the self-exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who delivered a speech at the conference Asma Jahangir as the main guest.

Without naming Mr. Sharif, the prime minister said: The main guest were the people who plundered public wealth and fled abroad for false motives.

A nation’s moral fabric is ruined if it stops recognizing corruption and dishonesty as evils, he added.

Mr. Khan said he wanted the nation to achieve moral renaissance and raise leaders with high moral character in accordance with the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Regarding any future incidents of blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (pbuh), he said he would encourage the nation to show an intellectual and reasoned response instead. In the event of such an incident in the future, we will consult with Muslim scholars and Muslim heads of state to give such a response which will not be characterized as an attack on freedom of expression, he said. added.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to revive the culture of the glorious Muslim era where religion and science did not conflict, and this encouraged Ijtehad (reasoning) to find solutions to emerging challenges.

He said young people today face confusion in the age of social media that provides unhindered access to Western culture. However, he said, since no restrictions could be placed on the flow of information, it was important to give young people informed choices by talking to them about right and wrong.

Calling someone Kafir (unfaithful) for disagreement over religious beliefs is a dangerous trend, which should be avoided through intellectual debate, he added.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of academic work reached by Al Qadir University in a short period of time and called for research into the golden age of Muslims when their rulers, scholars and scientists ruled the world.

Prime Minister Khan said he was also in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art PM university, but due to the slow government process, the university was unable to start its functions. The government is working so slowly that after three years of designing the concept of the university, we are now going to start it up, he added.

Mr Khan said universities have a big role to play and expressed confidence that Al Qadir University will revive the standards of research and healthy debate.

He said that all Sufi saints on the subcontinent, including Baba Bulleh Shah, Nizamuddin Aulia, Data Ganj Bakhsh and Baba Farid, spread the message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) focused on love for humanity.

He said that a leader has four qualities: truthfulness, justice, courage and selflessness.

Later, the Prime Minister toured the different academic blocks of the university and interacted with the faculty.

Our correspondent in Gujar Khan adds: The Prime Minister said that there was a time in the 1960s when Pakistan was seen as the fastest growing country in the region and Pakistanis were respected around the world.

I saw Pakistan through its different phases. There was a time when the US President personally received the Pakistani President at the airport and a remarkable welcome was given to our President in Britain in the 1960s because our country was progressing rapidly, and it was predicted that Pakistan would go become the California of Asia. And then we also saw the decline of our country, he said.

Meeting on agriculture

Presiding over a meeting on agriculture, Prime Minister Khan was informed that as measures were taken against hoarding, the price of fertilizer had registered an average drop of Rs400 per bag.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab told the meeting that a number of measures had been taken since November 13 to curb the hoarding of fertilizers, including the recording of 347 first briefing reports, 244 arrests, 21,111 inspections. , the sealing of 480 godowns and the imposition of fines of 27 Rs. 9 million.

In addition, he said that a control room had been established in each district to receive complaints about fertilizer shortage, hoarding and profits. Checkpoints have also been set up to slow down the interprovincial transport of fertilizers.

The meeting was informed that the hoarding and profit laws were being amended under which a person giving information on hoarding would be rewarded in proportion to the confiscated property.

The prime minister ordered the authorities to continue to take legal action against the elements involved in the hoarding and profits.

Posted in Dawn, November 30, 2021

