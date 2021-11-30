US intelligence community “struggles” to inform Trump in 2016, CIA review finds





US intelligence community struggled to brief former President Trump Donald Trump Former Defense Secretary Esper sues Pentagon over memoir dispute Biden celebrates start of Chanukah Fauci tells lies, threats are MORE “noise” in the weeks leading up to his assumption of duty, according to a recently released account of his transition released by the CIA Academic Center.

John Helgerson, a retired intelligence officer who wrote the chapter on Trump’s transition in the CIA’s book on Information for Presidents, wrote that Trump’s transition to the White House at the end of 2016 and in early 2017 was by far the most difficult experience the intelligence community (IC) has had. brief new presidents.

Helgerson wrote that Trump doubted the competence of intelligence professionals and felt no need for regular intelligence support.

He noted that Trump had publicly criticized the outgoing directors of national intelligence and the CIA and denigrated the work and integrity of intelligence agencies, adding: “From the start it was clear that the IC was going through a difficult time.

The new information about Trump’s relationship with the intelligence company comes from Helgersons’ 40-page story of the former president’s time, which is part of the CIA’s book Getting to Know the President, which documents the relationship. of the President with the intelligence community dating back to 1952.

Helgerson wrote that Trump, like former President Nixon, was wary and insecure of the intelligence process, but the two differed in the way they acted.

Nixon has excluded the intelligence community as president, while Trump engaged with it but also publicly attacked it, according to Helgerson.

He said the system of intelligence communities was working but struggling to meet its two main goals for Trump: to help the president-elect familiarize himself with threats affecting the United States and its interests, and to build a relationship to show the new man. commander in chief how the intelligence community could help. exercises him the responsibilities of the office.

Helgerson also noted that while Trump’s demeanor during briefings remained largely the same for a while, he was at one point in the report described as pleasant and courteous, he began to feel uncomfortable. lash out at the intelligence community in public places as it became more involved in political incidents that were linked to Trump, including the Steele dossier on his alleged ties to Russia, which was allegedly leaked by the intelligence community .

Trump, however, reportedly told briefers during one of their sessions that the nasty things he said about the intelligence community didn’t apply to you, according to Helgerson.

The new report also says Trump did not fully review his daily presidential briefing. CIA career analyst Ted Gistaro, who briefed Trump, said the former president touched him but he really didn’t read anything.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper James Robert Clapper Hard-core press promotes Representative Adam Schiff’s book based on Russian fiction. Hillicon Valley Justice Department takes on Uber. Helgerson that Trump doesn’t read much; he likes balls.

The Trump style was about listening to the key points, discussing them with some care, and then leading the discussion to related and more distant issues. This turned out to be the general pattern for PDB [presidential daily briefings] sessions, Helgerson wrote.

Helgerson also wrote in the report that while Trump’s daily briefings were to resume on January 6 of this year, no meeting took place after the deadly attack on the United States Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/583418-us-intelligence-community-struggled-to-brief-trump-in-2016-cia-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos