the cry of the WHO before the covid





Ginebra (AFP) “Never again!” After millions of deaths and immeasurable economic losses, the international community is embarking on a long and difficult process to try to give the WHO the means to better fight against the next pandemic.

“All of this will happen again unless you nations of the world come together to say with one voice: never again! », Declared the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the start of the exceptional meeting of the World Health Assembly, WHO’s supreme decision-making body, which brings together 194 members. “The time has come to overcome this pandemic and leave a legacy for the generations to come after us,” said Tedros. WHO members agreed on Sunday to launch negotiations to create an international instrument to better prevent and combat pandemics. During this meeting, which will last three days, the members of WHO must officially confirm this draft agreement. This proposal for a binding international instrument, supported by the head of the WHO, was presented at the end of March to a forum signed by the leaders of the countries of the five continents. Among them were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and South African Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian Joko Widodo and Chilean Sebastin Piera. “Today I hope that we are going to make history. The situation of the world demands it” declared Monday during the meeting the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, one of the sponsors of the project. “We want to be better prepared, to have sufficient medical countermeasures which must be distributed equitably around the world (…)”, declared the French Minister of Health, Olivier Vran. Covid-19: global assessment AFP During the debates, several leaders, including Chancellor Merkel, defended the principle of a “binding international treaty”. This is the case of the American Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, who gave his country’s support to “the development of a WHO convention or another type of international instrument”. A binding treaty It is in a context of global panic that this meeting takes place, organized in a hybrid format, a few days after the discovery of the new micron variant of the coronavirus. Several uncertainties remain about the dangerousness and transmissibility of the variant, with multiple mutations, but scientists fear that it is extremely contagious and partly bypasses the immune system. “The micron urgency reminds us that covid is not over,” says Tedros, alluding to the new variant, which “shows why the world needs a new deal”. The micron variant in the world Valentin RAKOVSKY AFP The management of covid-19 has shown the limits of what the WHO has the right and the means to do. In the absence of sharing of data, samples and vaccines, Tedros declares: “In the end, the pandemic is a crisis of solidarity” and of the capacity to “share”. As such, he calls for a strengthening of the WHO in front of the States. “The current crisis shows how essential it is to have a strong, efficient and universal World Health Organization, committed over the long term,” said Swiss Minister of Health Alain Berset. The draft agreement on which WHO members reached informal consensus provides for the creation of “an intergovernmental body” to draft and negotiate “a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on prevention, preparedness and response to pandemics “. AFP 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/es/minuto-a-minuto/20211129-nunca-m%25C3%25A1s-el-grito-de-la-oms-ante-el-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos