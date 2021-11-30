“Will be a godsend for the odds”





Donald Trump has challenged newspaper editors and politicians in a debate over his unfounded allegations of widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In a typically bullish statement, shared via email on Sunday, former President Trump complained that “the fake media” had degraded what he called “the real results” of the election.

Former President Trump has said he would appreciate the opportunity to debate allegations of voter fraud and said it would be “a hearing boon.”

In the statement, Trump added: “I am ready to challenge the heads of the various newspapers or even the politicians of the far left, who have perpetuated the real big lie, which are election irregularities and fraud on a massive and decisive scale. .

“This includes members of the very partisan Unselect Committee of Democrats who refuse to look into what caused the January 6 protest – these are the bogus election results.

The statement continued, “Although I am prepared to do so, they will never agree because they cannot assert facts in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, l ‘Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire and others like New Mexico, where the Democratic Secretary of State changed election laws without legislative approval just before the election, making it virtually impossible for the Republican candidate to win the election. presidential.

“If anyone wants a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, let me know. It will be an audience boon for television.”

While Trump has claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen, there has been no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in states that have broken with Republicans in favor of Joe Biden.

President Biden won the 2020 election with 306 votes to 232. Democrats’ popularity has declined since his victory.

Many Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC to protest the certification of the result, which led to hundreds of people pushing their way inside Congress during a deadly event.

In the wake of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, Trump’s allegations of widespread electoral fraud have become hugely popular views within some Republican circles.

The former president backed Republicans in part because of their public support for Trump’s claims, such as Kristina Karamo, candidate for secretary of state for Michigan, an office that administers election law. Biden recovered Michigan from Trump in 2020.

Several Republicans decided to take over these secretary of state positions after audits failed to produce desired results.

The infamous hand-counting of the votes for the 2020 Maricopa County presidential election confirmed the official results which showed President Biden won.

Some Florida Republicans, despite Trump winning the state, have also pushed for a state audit, in a desperate attempt to support Trump’s baseless claims.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Donald Trump has said he wants to challenge newspaper editors and politicians to a debate. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

UPDATE 11/29/21 6:20 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to include additional information.

