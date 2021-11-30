Xi Jinping promises 1 billion more doses of COVID-19 vaccine





Dakar: China will provide Africa with an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage Chinese companies to invest as much as $ 10 billion ($ 14 billion) in the continent over the next three years, the said. President Xi Jinping. The country has already supplied nearly 200 million doses of the Chinese-made vaccine to Africa, where vaccination rates have lagged amid growing concern over the spread of the novel Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the China-Africa Cooperation Forum in Beijing in 2018. Credit:PA Xi said 600 million doses would be donations and 400 million doses would be provided through other means such as joint production by Chinese companies and affected African countries. China will also build 10 health projects in Africa and send 1,500 health experts, he said. In a video link speech at the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi said that a cross-border China-Africa yuan center will be set up to provide African financial institutions with a 10-month line of credit. billion dollars, without giving further details.

China will provide $ 10 billion in trade finance to support African exports, create a trade and economic cooperation zone and build a China-Africa industrial park, he said. Loading The announcement comes amid criticism of China’s infrastructure-versus-commodity deals that some experts say plague countries with unsustainable debt. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is currently reviewing a $ 6 billion deal with Chinese investors, fearing it may not be sufficiently beneficial for Congo. The Belt and Road Initiative, in which Chinese institutions finance major infrastructure in mainly developing countries, has slowed: Chinese bank funding for infrastructure projects in Africa has increased from $ 11 billion in 2017 to $ 3.3 billion in 2020, according to a report by international law firm Baker McKenzie. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a tour of four countries in the region last week that Washington was pushing for cleaner deals without unsustainable debts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/in-omicron-s-wake-xi-pledges-1-billion-covid-vaccine-doses-for-africa-20211130-p59d9t.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos