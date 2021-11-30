PM Modi addresses media ahead of Parliament’s winter session, watch video





On November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a declaration to the media before the winter session in Parliament. In his statement, Prime Minister Modi said the government is ready for discussion and answering all questions. However, the dignity of the House, the President and the Presidency must be preserved. Prime Minister arenarendramodimedia statement ahead of Parliament’s winter session 2021.@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @Anurag_Office @Murugan_MoS @office_murugan @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/NfHl15ipUu Ministry of Information and Dissemination (@MIB_India) November 29, 2021 Prime Minister Modi said: The country celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. People across the country organize programs for the good of the country. Every citizen does their best to make the dreams of the freedom fighters come true. It is a good sign for the future of the country. We have seen the Constitution Day that the Indian people have taken an oath to work for a better future. He added: Regarding Amrit Mahotsav, we want, the country wants, and every citizen wants this session and all sessions of parliament to run smoothly. While talking about how the parliamentary session should be, the Prime Minister said: Parliament should find ways for the progress of the nation. The ideas and efforts should be for the long term benefits of the country. We should find new ways and give new ideas for the same. The efforts of members of parliament should be evaluated on the basis of their contributions to the betterment of the country and not on the basis of their efforts to jumpstart the session in parliament. The government is ready for discussion During his address, Prime Minister Modi said the government was ready for the discussion. He said: The government is ready for discussion on every topic. We are ready for the open discussion. We are ready to give answers to every request. We want to have a peaceful and productive discussion in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Parliament. He added: We want there to be resistance to government policies to the extent that it should be. However, this must be done with the dignity of the house, speaker and chair in mind. Everyone must be vigilant during the Covid period The PM said that although India faced challenges during the second wave of Covid, the nation managed to complete 100 crore doses of the Covid vaccine, and now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. We must be vigilant with respect to the new variant of Covid-19. I ask every Member of Parliament to remain vigilant. You [reporters and media persons] must remain vigilant too. The good health of the people of the nation is our top priority, he said. Free ration until the end of March Prime Minister Modi said the government has expanded the free ration program under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna to ensure that the poor and marginalized in the country have food on their plates. He added that the government would spend around 2.6 lakh crore on the program, and this would benefit around 80 crore of people. The government plans to introduce more than 20 bills during the winter session, including a cryptocurrency bill and a bill to repeal the three agricultural laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/11/prime-minister-narendra-modi-winter-session-full-statement-media/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos