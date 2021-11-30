Jokowi openly talks about COV Covid Omicron, already in IR?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke for the first time about the new variant of Covid-19 Omicron which was first detected in South Africa.

Speaking during a speech on the delivery of DIPA and the list of transfer allocations to regions and village funds for 2022, Jokowi stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet completely over.

“We must remain vigilant because the pandemic is not yet over,” Jokowi said at the State Palace, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Monday (11/29/2021).

Jokowi said the Covid-19 pandemic will still be a real threat next year. Moreover, now a new variant of the virus has been found which started in Wuhan, Hubei, China.

“In addition to the old variant in several countries, a new variant of omicron has appeared which should increase our vigilance,” he explained.

Jokowi stressed that anticipation and mitigation must be prepared as early as possible. According to him, this must be done in order to create sustainability.

“In order not to disrupt the continuity of the structural reforms that we are undertaking as well as the economic recovery that we are undertaking,” he said.

Jokowi himself has asked his staff to be prepared to deal with the various dynamics of the global economy, especially those caused by the Covid-19 pandemic next year.

“Once again, in 2022, we must continue to prepare to face the risk of a Covid pandemic that still hangs over the world and our country, Indonesia,” Jokowi said.

Omicron has spread to countries such as Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, UK, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Republic of Keko, Australia, Canada , the France hinge.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin confirmed that the variant had not been found in Indonesia. “So far no variant of Omicron has been observed,” Budi said.

However, data from the Port Health Office shows that there is an increase in the mobility of overseas travelers from a number of countries who have been confirmed and possibly infected with Omicron.

This was revealed in a document from the Ministry of Health that was presented to the coordination meeting on the development of pandemic management: dealing with Omicron, as cited by CNBC Indonesia on Tuesday (11/30/2021).

Hong Kong’s international travelers in November this year reached 928 people. Hong Kong itself became the first region outside of Africa to find a confirmed case of Omicron.

Next come Italy up to 470 people, England 206 people, South Africa 116 people, Belgium 86 people, the Czechs 26 people, Israel 5 people and Botswana 1 people.

In addition, Indonesia also captured international travelers from countries likely to be infected with Omicron in November.

International travelers from Germany became the highest with 550 people, the Netherlands 494 people, Austria 95 people, Denmark 42 people and Lesotho 1 person.

For information, this is data compiled by the Port Health Office until November 26, 2021.

This data only illustrates the number of international travelers from countries that may be infected with Omicron and cannot be used as a basis for claiming that the virus already exists in Indonesia.

“We will ensure that all port quarantine offices on land, sea and air are working hard. Our policy is that all international arrivals will be tested by PCR, if the genome sequence is positive,” Budi Gunadi Sadikin explained.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(Dance Cha Cha)



