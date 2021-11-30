Chinese Xi Jinping promises 1 billion more doses of COVID-19 vaccine for African countries

China has announced that it will deliver an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa and encourage Chinese companies to invest as much as $ 10 billion ($ 14 billion) in the continent over the next three years.

The country has already provided nearly 200 million doses to Africa, where vaccination rates have lagged amid growing concern over the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been identified for the first time in southern Africa.

In a video link speech at the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi said 600 million doses will be donated and 400 million doses will be provided through other means, such as joint production. by Chinese companies and relevant African countries.

“We must continue to fight COVID together,” Xi said at the summit, adding that China would send around 1,500 medical workers to Africa.

“We must prioritize protecting our people and closing the immunization gap.”

Beijing has donated millions of doses of its homemade Sinopharm vaccine to African countries since the start of the pandemic.

Beijing has promised to send around 1,500 medical workers to Africa in addition to the vaccine doses. ( Reuters: Cooper Inveen )

Xi said a cross-border Sino-African yuan center would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a $ 10 billion line of credit, without giving further details.

China will provide $ 10 billion in trade finance to support African exports, create a trade and economic cooperation zone and build a China-Africa industrial park, he said.

The announcement comes amid criticism of China’s commodity infrastructure deals that some experts say are burdening countries with unsustainable debt.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is currently reviewing a $ 6 billion deal with Chinese investors, fearing it may not be sufficiently beneficial for Congo.

The Belt and Road Initiative in which Chinese institutions finance major infrastructure in mainly developing countries has slowed: Chinese bank funding for infrastructure projects in Africa increased from $ 11 billion in 2017 to $ 3.3 billion in 2020, according to an international law firm Baker McKenzie report.

During a tour of four countries in the region last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was pushing for cleaner deals without unsustainable debts.

African leaders condemn bans South African President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on countries to “immediately and urgently” cancel travel bans following the discovery of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus. Read more

China’s imports from Africa, one of its main sources of crude oil and minerals, will reach $ 300 billion over the next three years, Xi said, adding that the two sides will cooperate in areas. such as health, digital innovation, trade promotion and green development.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also speaking via video link, thanked China for its support and said African economies should be able to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

Discussions at the World Trade Organization on a temporary TRIPS waiver to make COVID-19 vaccines and treatments accessible to all must be finalized, he said, while criticizing travel restrictions imposed on the South Africa.

Travel bans have been imposed worldwide on people coming from southern Africa after the World Health Organization last week announced a worrying new variant of COVID-19, dubbed Omicron.

Lower vaccination rates linked to increased risk of emergence of variants

World Health Organization advisers held a special session on Friday to flesh out information on a disturbing new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in South Africa, although its impact on COVID-19 vaccines is not known until weeks. ( AP: Denis Farrell )

For months, experts have warned of the risk posed by dangerous new variants to developing countries with lower vaccination rates.

More than a dozen countries in Africa and the Middle East, as well as neighboring Papua New Guinea, Australia’s neighbor, have vaccinated only 1 or 2% of their population.

The End COVID For All campaign, supported by leading health and charity groups, has called on the Australian government to prioritize vaccine sharing with low-income countries to reduce the risk of the emergence of variants.

“More than 19 low-income countries have vaccination rates so low that with current rates, they would not vaccinate 70% of their population until after 2030,” said a report released by the group last month.

“Without rapid and widespread vaccination to slow the mutation, there is a significant risk that the variants will not respond to existing vaccines or boosters. “

