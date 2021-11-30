Politics
Chinese Xi Jinping promises 1 billion more doses of COVID-19 vaccine for African countries
China has announced that it will deliver an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa and encourage Chinese companies to invest as much as $ 10 billion ($ 14 billion) in the continent over the next three years.
Key points:
- China has already supplied nearly 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, where vaccination rates remain low
- Only 1 or 2% of populations have been vaccinated across the continent
- Experts call for boost to immunize low-income countries to reduce risk of emergence of variants
The country has already provided nearly 200 million doses to Africa, where vaccination rates have lagged amid growing concern over the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been identified for the first time in southern Africa.
In a video link speech at the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi said 600 million doses will be donated and 400 million doses will be provided through other means, such as joint production. by Chinese companies and relevant African countries.
“We must continue to fight COVID together,” Xi said at the summit, adding that China would send around 1,500 medical workers to Africa.
Beijing has donated millions of doses of its homemade Sinopharm vaccine to African countries since the start of the pandemic.
Xi said a cross-border Sino-African yuan center would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a $ 10 billion line of credit, without giving further details.
China will provide $ 10 billion in trade finance to support African exports, create a trade and economic cooperation zone and build a China-Africa industrial park, he said.
The announcement comes amid criticism of China’s commodity infrastructure deals that some experts say are burdening countries with unsustainable debt.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is currently reviewing a $ 6 billion deal with Chinese investors, fearing it may not be sufficiently beneficial for Congo.
The Belt and Road Initiative in which Chinese institutions finance major infrastructure in mainly developing countries has slowed: Chinese bank funding for infrastructure projects in Africa increased from $ 11 billion in 2017 to $ 3.3 billion in 2020, according to an international law firm Baker McKenzie report.
During a tour of four countries in the region last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was pushing for cleaner deals without unsustainable debts.
China’s imports from Africa, one of its main sources of crude oil and minerals, will reach $ 300 billion over the next three years, Xi said, adding that the two sides will cooperate in areas. such as health, digital innovation, trade promotion and green development.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also speaking via video link, thanked China for its support and said African economies should be able to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.
Discussions at the World Trade Organization on a temporary TRIPS waiver to make COVID-19 vaccines and treatments accessible to all must be finalized, he said, while criticizing travel restrictions imposed on the South Africa.
Travel bans have been imposed worldwide on people coming from southern Africa after the World Health Organization last week announced a worrying new variant of COVID-19, dubbed Omicron.
Lower vaccination rates linked to increased risk of emergence of variants
For months, experts have warned of the risk posed by dangerous new variants to developing countries with lower vaccination rates.
More than a dozen countries in Africa and the Middle East, as well as neighboring Papua New Guinea, Australia’s neighbor, have vaccinated only 1 or 2% of their population.
The End COVID For All campaign, supported by leading health and charity groups, has called on the Australian government to prioritize vaccine sharing with low-income countries to reduce the risk of the emergence of variants.
“More than 19 low-income countries have vaccination rates so low that with current rates, they would not vaccinate 70% of their population until after 2030,” said a report released by the group last month.
“Without rapid and widespread vaccination to slow the mutation, there is a significant risk that the variants will not respond to existing vaccines or boosters. “
Threads / ABC
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-30/china-pledges-another-1-billion-covid-vaccine-doses-for-africa/100660554
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]